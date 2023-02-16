Xaloy Appoints Cheryl Sayer VP of Engineering

Sayer to lead global innovation and development of new products and technologies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xaloy, a leading manufacturer of plasticizing components for injection and extrusion machinery for the global polymer processing industry, has appointed Cheryl Sayer as its new Vice President of Engineering.

Cheryl Sayer (PRNewswire)

Sayer has global responsibility for leading strategic and tactical engineering activities that include product and process innovation, new product development, and implementation of new commercially viable technologies. Additionally, she will implement initiatives to drive sustainable improvement of processes that better serve our customers and culture of design for manufacturability.

"We're excited to have such an innovative and seasoned leader join the team as we enter our next growth phase," said Xaloy CEO Kamal K. Tiwari. "We look forward to leveraging her deep industry expertise to engage with innovators in the polymer processing industry to understand and support their new product and sustainability goals over the coming years."

"I am thrilled to join the Xaloy team," said Cheryl Sayer. "It's an exciting time filled with growth and the challenge to develop new technologies. Our customers are taking their sustainability targets seriously. Xaloy is positioning to be the leader in sustainability; developing and producing products to help our customers successfully process biodegradable and compostable resins and where possible, incorporate post-consumer regrind back into their products. I look forward to working with the leadership team as we continue innovating to better meet our customers' evolving needs."

Sayer has over two decades of experience in the plastics industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Xaloy. Her most recent role has been with Kortec (Milacron/MoldMasters) where she was Global Director of Engineering R&D and Production.

Sayer achieved her BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Plastics Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and holds an MBA from Western Governors University. Additionally, Sayer holds patents and patent applications related to her developments throughout her career.

About Xaloy:

Xaloy LLC (www.xaloy.com) is a global leader in high-performance machinery components and equipment for the plastics industry. Xaloy has one of the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, world-class manufacturing capabilities and a global sales and support team. Among the company's accomplishments is inventing the first tungsten carbide barrel to withstand extreme wear and corrosive environments. Xaloy has manufacturing plants in the United States and Thailand and a sales office in Germany.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xaloy, Inc