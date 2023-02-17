Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of New Dispensary in Boca Raton, FL

Company's Retail Footprint Grows to 58 Locations in Florida and 148 Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its first Boca Raton dispensary, Curaleaf Boca Raton West, located at 19631 FL-7, Boca Raton, FL 33498. The new location is Curaleaf's 58th dispensary in the Sunshine State and 148th nationwide.

The new dispensary opened its doors on February 17 and will serve Florida medical patients from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST on Sunday. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, February 24, and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. EST followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and more.

"Palm Beach is one of Florida's most populous counties and we are thrilled to continue expanding access to high quality cannabis products and service across the Sunshine State," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "As our first location in Boca Raton and our second location in Palm Beach County, we look forward to not only serving our existing patient base, but also building strong relationships with new patients in the local community."

Curaleaf Boca Raton West will offer a carefully crafted menu of premium cannabis products including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Live Rosin and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Patients can shop inside the new location with guidance from Curaleaf's knowledgeable staff or pre-order online for in-store or curbside pickup.

In addition to Curaleaf's fast, convenient delivery option available to medical patients across the Sunshine State, the Company's revamped rewards program allows patients to earn loyalty points for every dollar spent which can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

