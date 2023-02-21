Akima Names Ross Berkoff as General Manager of RiverTech

Industry veteran will focus on growth in federal professional solutions and technical services markets

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that Ross Berkoff has been named the general manager of RiverTech, LLC. He will focus on expanding support for a range of global government customers as well as continuing to optimize the company's use of its OASIS Small Business contract.

Berkoff brings over 20 years of leadership and management experience in the U.S. Army intelligence, defense intelligence, and law enforcement intelligence industries. Prior to joining Akima, he served as the general manager for the Homeland Security and Intelligence Community business unit at The Informatics Applications Group, Inc. (TIAG). Berkoff has also held management roles with Booz Allen Hamilton and BAE Systems, as well as vice president and division manager for Intelligence Community Programs at Cyberspace Solutions.

"Ross' experience in business strategy and operations management will aid him in his new leadership role," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "With his significant military and industry experience, Ross will be a tremendous asset as we align closer with our customers mission goals and grow our business."

A decorated combat veteran with two Bronze Star medals, Berkoff served as an Army military intelligence officer. In addition to RiverTech, Berkoff will serve as general manager of two additional Akima subsidiary companies – Five Rivers Services, LLC., and Five Rivers Analytics, LLC.

About RiverTech, an Akima Company

RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex operational and mission challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services from mission support to enterprise IT services, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more visit www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

