SecurityPal Inaugurates 24/7 Security Operations Command Center with United States Ambassador

Leading Security Review & Questionnaire platform invests in APAC expansion, unlocking uncapped scalability for its growing customer base

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityPal, Silicon Valley's leading consolidated solution for completing Security Reviews and Questionnaires, today unveiled a state-of-the-art Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) in Kathmandu with the sitting United States Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Honorable Dean R. Thompson. This announcement comes on the heels of their emergence from stealth and announcement of a $21 Million Series A funding round led by Craft Ventures during the fall of last year. SecurityPal is also proud to debut a slate of new referenceable customers including Apptio, Inc, Trovata, Inc, and Material Security, Inc.

SecurityPal is the leading consolidated solution for companies to solve their security review challenges. (PRNewswire)

Leading Security Review platform invests in APAC expansion, unlocking uncapped scalability for its customer base

With dedicated offices in San Francisco's Salesforce Tower, a significant customer-facing presence in New York City, and now a secure-by-design facility in a fast-growing regional technology hub in APAC, SecurityPal cements its position as the leading partner for enterprises who want to ensure that revenue and security are never ever decelerated because of Security Review work.

"To see a company like SecurityPal starting up and engaging so many dynamic people from Nepal, but also the interplay that's happening with them and your customer base around the world is really something wonderful to behold and something exciting to be part of," shared Ambassador Thompson. "I'm really pleased to be part of an event like today's."

The SOCC provides SecurityPal's growing customer base with 24/7 dedicated support including SecurityPal's latest feature: native language support in Japanese, German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and more. This also serves to bolster SecurityPal's proprietary "Augmented Intelligence" approach to solving this critical pain point.

"Most solutions in the market are over-reliant on artificial intelligence which has shown a tendency to be confidently incorrect, introducing nontrivial risk for deals and security teams. SecurityPal has astutely deconstructed the problem and applied the technology at the right points of the value chain in conjunction with experienced in-house security analysts. Simply put, humans and machines are much more effective at solving this problem than machines alone and the 24/7 SOCC means Advantage SecurityPal," says Sunil Chhaya, GP at Kearny Jackson (former investor at Menlo Ventures and Series A backer of Gong.io).

Foundational to SecurityPal's delivery expertise, the SOCC helps scaling companies and enterprises tackle the complex and evolving nature of Security Reviews and Questionnaires. The Command Center will serve as a hub for the company's security professionals to collaborate, share knowledge and best practices, and provide customized support to each of its customers.

"SecurityPal's Operations Command Center provides strong alignment to Apptio's commitment to data security, allowing us to swiftly navigate the last mile of enterprise deals without any security posture tradeoffs," shared Andy Hutchison, CISO at Apptio, Inc, the leading cloud data insights platform. "Their investment in Questionnaire expertise and technology makes them an ideal partner for our security team."

The SOCC is not only an asset for SecurityPal but also its customers. With state of the art security features and redundancy built in, SecurityPal has been trusted & vetted by regional security leaders. Now, SecurityPal will provide even faster and more comprehensive support to its growing customer base, helping them stay ahead of the latest security threats and the impermanent security and compliance landscape. With SOCC in place, SecurityPal customers can focus on their core business operations, confident in the knowledge that their security needs are expertly managed.

"For the modern security-sensitive enterprise, Security Reviews and Questionnaires are a 24/7 occurrence. That demand necessitates robust "always-on" operations. This is why we are thrilled to expand our global footprint and deepen our commitment to providing the best possible coverage for our customers and their customers," says Pukar Chandra Hamal, Founder and CEO of SecurityPal.

The announcement of the SOCC marks a significant milestone for SecurityPal, which has solidified itself as the go-to partner for Security Reviews and intelligent security & compliance knowledge graph management. With these capacity and infrastructure investments, SecurityPal is in prime position to lead the industry through the oncoming volatility as a result of artificial intelligence and emerging threat vectors.

To learn more, visit www.securitypalhq.com . If you are interested in joining SecurityPal, please reach out to careers@securitypalhq.com .

Contact: sam@securitypalhq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SecurityPal