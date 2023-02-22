Agreement between Belmond and Cipriani

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmond, an LVMH Maison, and the Cipriani family announce that they have reached an agreement which puts an end to all litigations between them around intellectual property. These legal issues go back several decades, well before LVMH acquired Belmond.

The new agreement establishes once and for all the respective rights of the parties around the Cipriani marks in difference regions of the world. This will allow the development of these formidable brands within a well-defined and clear legal frame.

The Hotel Cipriani of Venice, a flagship property of Belmond, will be the only one in the world with that name.

The Cipriani Group, on their side, will be able to continue to expand their hospitality activities and restaurants in the most inspiring destinations of the world. Some of their projects will be developed with Belmond as partners.

"The agreement with Giuseppe Cipriani and his family marks the start of a new era for both Belmond and the Cipriani Group. We are very proud of the Hotel Cipriani, our mythical hotel in Venice, its magical location and the unique experiences it delivers to our guests. We wish the Cipriani family continued success in high quality hospitality" declared Roeland Vos, President and CEO of Belmond.

"We are grateful to Belmond and Mr Arnault for their openness to find a solution to longstanding litigations. Our family has been in luxury hospitality since my grandfather started in Venice in 1931. My father Arrigo, myself and my two sons have built on the Venetian heritage and the exceptional Italian gastronomy giving them worldwide desirability. We are happy to be able to continue the development of our family business within an appeased context" added Giuseppe Cipriani, President and CEO of Cipriani Group.

ABOUT BELMOND

Belmond has been a pioneer of luxury travel for 46 years, building a passion for authentic escapes into a portfolio of one-of-a-kind experiences in some of the world's most inspiring destinations.

Since the acquisition of the iconic Hotel Cipriani in Venice in 1976, Belmond has continued to perpetuate the legendary art of travel, taking discerning global travellers on breathtaking journeys. Its portfolio extends across 24 countries with 50 remarkable properties that include the illustrious Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train, remote beach retreats like Cap Juluca in Anguilla, Italian hideaways such as Splendido in Portofino, or unrivalled gateways to world natural wonders such as Hotel das Cataratas inside Brazil's Iguazu National Park. From trains to river barges, safari lodges to hotels, each unique property offers an incomparable experience with its own story to tell. The essence of the Belmond brand is built upon its heritage, craftsmanship and genuine, authentic service. Belmond sees its role as custodians of timeless heritage, dedicated to preserving its assets through sensitive ongoing restoration plans. Belmond is part of the world's leading luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

ABOUT CIPRIANI

On May 13 1931, Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry's Bar on the first floor of an abandoned rope warehouse off a dead end in Piazza San Marco, Venice. At 50 square meters, it appeared to be a typical "cozy" Venetian restaurant, but with the careful attention to detail and perfectly proportioned furniture, glasses and cutlery Harry's Bar was anything but typical. Unchanged since 1931 and now a National Landmark, its famously relaxed atmosphere, great food and warm service have catered to a very eclectic clientele that has included through the years Hollywood legends, royalty, artists and people from all over the world. It has been constantly imitated but never reproduced.

In the 92 years since and with three generations of Cipriani family members leading the growth, Arrigo, Giuseppe and his sons Ignazio and Maggio, Cipriani has developed into an international hospitality brand, with restaurants, landmarked event spaces, luxury residential, hotels and private membership clubs around the world including Venice, Milan, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Monte Carlo, Ibiza, Riyadh, Las Vegas, Istanbul, Doha and the upcoming Marbella, Manama, Jeddah and Punta del Este.

The timeless values of love for service, lack of imposition, quality of products and luxury in simplicity are still valid today as they were in 1931.

