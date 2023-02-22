KaiJet Technology International Limited, Inc. prevails at the PTAB, Final Written Decision issued against Sanho Corporation's '429 Patent

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2018, Sanho Corporation ("Sanho") began a lawsuit against KaiJet Technology International Limited, Inc. ("KaiJet"), a United States distributor of j5create® branded electronic devices. For nearly six years, KaiJet has vigorously defended itself against not only legal attacks but also Sanho's baseless social media post defaming KaiJet and the j5create® brand.

Sanho's lawsuit includes a claim that KaiJet has infringed U.S. Patent No. 10,572,429 (the "'429 Patent"). In April 2021, KaiJet filed an inter partes review petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office contesting the validity of all the '429 Patent claims that Sanho asserted against KaiJet.

KaiJet is pleased to announce that in October 2022, the Patent Office issued a final decision in the IPR finding that that KaiJet demonstrated all claims asserted against KaiJet to be invalid. Furthermore, a central argument to Sanho's defense of the '429 Patent was that its own Hyperdrive product practiced the '429 Patent, as claimed on its website (https://www.hypershop.com/pages/hyper-patents). But after careful analysis of the evidence, the Patent Office determined that Sanho "has not shown that the Hyperdrive is the invention claimed in the '429 Patent." This ruling confirmed what KaiJet has illustrated from the inception of Sanho's lawsuit—that neither Sanho's Hyperdrive nor the accused KaiJet products embody the '429 Patent claims.

Even with the PTAB's ruling, Sanho has refused to withdraw the '429 Patent from its litigation against KaiJet. In December 2022, KaiJet moved for Summary Judgment on, among other issues, Sanho's claim that KaiJet infringed the '429 Patent. KaiJet will continue to defend itself against Sanho's spurious allegations.

In May 2021, Sanho was acquired by Targus International LLC ("Targus"). Sanho has listed Targus as a real party-in-interest in its appeal of the PTAB's final written decision.

About KaiJet

KaiJet is dedicated to providing superior quality products in a simple, yet sleek design. We use only the latest technology to provide ease of use to our customers, to simplify everyday tasks and also to provide a more efficient computer experience. Our product line includes smarter KM solutions utilizing Wormhole technology that not only replaces old clunky KVM switches, but also provides a simple and efficient method to transfer files between PCs and Macs or even Mac to PC. Our external display adapters solve the need for users to add additional display monitors without the need for complicated hardware installation and comes in HDMI, DVI or VGA interfaces. KaiJet's Android accessories allow users to unleash their Android devices on their PCs. KaiJet's line of docking stations turns any laptop, MacBook® or iPad into a full-fledged workstation including adding various additional ports, a second display, and simple file transfer to other connected devices. KaiJet is dedicated to simplifying and integrating your Mac and PC experience to its fullest potential without the technological complications of cross platform computing.

