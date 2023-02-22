Los Angeles-Based Real Estate Investment Firm Expands with New Dallas Office and Managing Principal.

As instances of layoffs in the industry increase, one firm is focused firmly on expansion.

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, The BLVD Group, announced the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas. The move marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and expansion efforts, further solidifying its presence in a strategic growth market where it will actively pursue investments in market rate, middle-income and affordable multifamily assets.

The BLVD Group (PRNewswire)

We are in the unique situation of expanding while many in our industry are contracting or slowing down.

The new Dallas office will be led by Jake Walker, who has been named a new Managing Principal of the firm, joining Rob Budman and Patrick Luke. Mr. Walker brings a sixteen-year track record of success in real estate investment and extensive experience building and scaling alternative investment platforms. Prior to BLVD, he served as head of acquisitions for several investment firms and most recently as Chief Operating Officer of a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare, real estate, and technology. During this time, he has closed over $1.2 billion in investments across multiple asset classes.

"We're excited to be expanding our reach and presence in Texas. It has long been a target for growth and more broadly serves as a strategic geographic hub for our nationwide portfolio," said Rob Budman, founder and Managing Principal. "Due to our discipline and investment performance, we are in the unique situation of expanding while many in our industry are contracting or slowing down. We are fortunate to have Jake on board to help lead the next phase of BLVD's growth."

The move marks a reunion of sorts for BLVD's three Managing Principals. They have known each other for 15 years and last teamed up working for another Los Angeles based investment firm, before then Partner & Director of Acquisitions Rob Budman left to start BLVD in 2010.

BLVD's new Managing Principal, Jake Walker, states, "Our alignment on investments, culture and people enables us to channel all our efforts towards growth and execution. As part of our commitment to grow our portfolio and the Texas office, we are pursuing several immediate hires, including a senior member who will join BLVD's leadership team."

The BLVD Group has established a reputation for its investment expertise in market rate, middle income, and affordable multifamily assets. The new Dallas office will provide the firm with a strong local presence and access to a deep talent pool, allowing it to execute current growth plans and drive value for its investors.

The BLVD Group is a leading multifamily investment and development firm focused on providing market rate, middle income, and affordable housing. BLVD and its principals have a proven track record of successfully investing in over $3 billion of properties across multiple strategies and currently own and operate a nationwide portfolio of over $1 billion in assets.

Jake Walker (PRNewswire)

