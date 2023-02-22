SEOUL, South Korea and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXST Co., Ltd., a company specializing in the metaverse platform, will participate in MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress 2023), held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.

MAXST will Showcase Metaverse Service Development Platform at MWC 2023. (PRNewswire)

MAXST plans to introduce MAXVERSE, an integrated platform for metaverse service development, AR development platform (MAXST AR SDK), and AR glasses.

MAXVERSE is attracting attention as an integrated platform for metaverse service development and will lead the development of the metaverse ecosystem.

As a Unity plug-in content authoring tool, it includes an XR simulation function, so users can develop services based on real space without going to the field. It can be applied to various fields such as XR telepresence, navigation, advertising, and games.

The upgraded MAXST AR SDK 6.0 version will also be shown. Space Tracker was added to the MAXST AR development platform, which is recognized for its world-class technology, and applied to MAXSCAN application. Space Tracker is a function that can automatically create a realistic spatial map by scanning a space within a radius of 10 meters.

In this expo, MAXST will give a demonstration that allows visitors to place AR contents directly on a 3D spatial map created by them. Also, users can experience reality-based AR contents by linking them to various hardware such as smartphones, tablets, and AR glasses through Space Tracker.

AR SDK 6.0 version will be officially distributed within the first half of the year. It is expected to give a new level of user experience that is connected to reality by providing a convenient development environment such as creating sophisticated AR meshes.

Also, MAXST will unveil tethered type AR glasses which has the industry's smallest lens thickness, 40 degree field of view(FOV), and ultra light weight of less than 100g. Sensor Fusion SLAM technology installed in these glasses provides an immersive AR experience by tracking the movement of the device with high accuracy. Visitors will also be able to experience Space Tracker through AR glasses.

A MAXST official said, "Through MWC 2023, we plan to not only enter MAXVERSE into overseas markets, but also focus on promoting MAXST's AR source technology to the world markets and increasing global brand awareness.

Founded in 2010, MAXST is a technology company that has focused on securing and localizing AR source technology. After releasing the open beta version of MAXVERSE, a metaverse development platform, in November, 2022, it is attracting attention as an innovative company that will lead the metaverse ecosystem.

MWC is an exhibition where you can see the latest market and technology trends in the global mobile communication industry and is hosted by Global System for Mobile communications Association (GSMA).

MAXST is going to operate a booth at Congress Square Stand CS179, Fira Gran Via for 4 days.

(https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/exhibitors/maxst-co-ltd)

About MAXST

MAXST (KRX: 377030) is a metaverse leading company that has unrivaled technologies such as commericalization of global top-level AR source technology, Sensor Fusion SLAM and 3D Reconstruction technology. Maxst is currently a public trust company listed on the Korean KOSDAQ market providing globally renowned AR SDK, industrial AR solution MAXWORK and Reality-based metaverse platform MAXVERSE.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAXST