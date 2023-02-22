McMaster University Develops Novel Experimental Designs with ZEISS LaserFIB and Next-Generation 3D X-ray Microscope

McMaster University enables new innovative capability in multi-length scale experiments for materials across diverse research fields through a new partnership between the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy and ZEISS, featured in a workshop premiering March 6-7.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy (CCEM), located at McMaster University, recently acquired a ZEISS Crossbeam 350 laser FIB-SEM and a next-generation Versa 3D X-ray microscope. This opens new innovative approaches to science by correlating high-resolution non-destructive 3D X-ray imaging with FIB-SEM 3D imaging aided by integrated femtosecond laser for precise machining. This enables high-resolution 2D and 3D analysis at sites within millimeter volumes of materials.

Andre Phillion (left), Professor and ArcelorMittal Dofasco Chair in Ferrous Metallurgy, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, McMaster University with Professor Nabil Bassim (right), Scientific Director of CCEM standing next to ZEISS Crossbeam 350 Laser housed within CCEM

These advancements will be demonstrated in an upcoming free workshop March 6-7 scheduled as a hybrid event with international speakers. Register here to join virtually or in person: https://ccem.mcmaster.ca/events/correlative-workflows-and-applications-characterization-from-x-rays-to-electrons-workshop/

The new capabilities provide experimental efficiencies allowing a higher number of experiments than previously possible, accelerating the rate of scientific discovery. The faster sample preparation enabled by the femtosecond laser is causing a paradigm shift in the types of experiments that can be done as well as their frequency. In addition, the study of materials across length scales can be well supported with statistically valid data captured in context of the larger specimen.

"Our new instruments are key to advancing materials important to society today, such as batteries, semiconductors, and metal alloys," said Nabil Bassim, Scientific Director of CCEM, McMaster University. "With a high-resolution 3D X-ray microscope and integrated laser FIB-SEM system, we have a suite of tools for correlated workflows needed to explore large material volumes and examine nanoscale features or defects. We have already completed experiments that were not possible before."

CCEM is located at McMaster University and was opened in 2004. Between 2014 and 2023, the CCEM was funded by the CFI Major Science Initiatives (MSI) program as one of 17 national research facilities in Canada. CCEM houses 19 best-in-class electron, ion, and X-ray microscopes for 2D and 3D microscopy at length scales from the mm to atoms. Research and Development is supported by a team of 15 full-time professional expert staff performing microscopy and consulting services, as well as training and educating users and the public in materials characterization. CCEM has a diverse, national user base of more than 500 users resulting in more than 140 peer-reviewed journal articles annually. CCEM serves users from academia and industry, from all over Canada and internationally. The research projects range from biology to chemistry, geology to engineering. Our goal is to enable our users and partners to solve tomorrow's material problems.

For more information go to: https://ccem.mcmaster.ca/

McMaster University is a research-intensive Canadian university consistently ranked as one of the world's Top 100 universities. Together, our researchers, students and staff advance human and societal health and well-being, creating a Brighter World.

For more information go to: https://www.mcmaster.ca/

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 8.8 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2022).

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio is comprised of products and services for life sciences, semiconductors, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Dublin (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

For more information go to: www.zeiss.com/microscopy

Andre Phillion and the next generation of ZEISS Xradia Versa

