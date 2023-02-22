Regrid™ launches daily delivery of Enhanced Ownership with their Nationwide Parcel Data

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid — a leading provider of nationwide land parcel data in the United States has launched their latest product of Enhanced Ownership as an add-on solution to their nationwide parcel data, providing the most current ownership information available with a daily delivery of recordings.

Transparency into changes to property ownership is key to arriving at insights into economic trends, indicators of economic activity, the need to take action by various users, and many more. For these reasons, the Regrid team has committed to delivering daily recordings of ownership changes for use cases that absolutely need that level of currency. The Enhanced Ownership dataset is an enhancement both in currency & depth of information on top of the ownership data their base parcel data already contains.

"Knowledge of ownership – including changes to ownership – is key to understanding a property or place," says Regrid CEO, Jerry Paffendorf. "Increasing the frequency of ownership updates is an awesome addition to our core dataset, and we're very happy to work with our friends at ATTOM to provide it."

Regrid has partnered with ATTOM to create this enhanced product.

"Our mission at ATTOM has always been to increase real estate transparency and improve decision making across various industries," said Sean Mooney, vice president of product at ATTOM. "In joining forces with Regrid and utilizing ATTOM's robust ownership data, which provides enhanced currentness, coverage, completeness, and standardization of property ownership data, users can streamline decision making and gain deeper intelligence about a property."

For use-cases that rely on the most current and complete ownership data, Regrid's Enhanced Ownership parcel data add-on solution includes multiple owner names (shared ownership), mailing addresses and ownership information, matched at a parcel level with Regrid's universal unique parcel IdeededD. This new solution empowers users in real estate, 5G broadband planning, energy and utility infrastructure management and planning, and even as an input into advanced growth models to name just a few use cases for this insightful content.

Please join Regrid data experts, Sahana Murthy , Chief Product Officer and Mathew Karli, Product Manager on Mar 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST to get a preview of this data and the story behind why Regrid is making this valuable dataset available to the market. Sign up for the live event or to view the recording here .

About Regrid:

Regrid is an industry-leading property data and location intelligence company, serving an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale , including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid.com

The Regrid team can be reached out at parcels@regrid.com

About ATTOM:

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property navigator and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

