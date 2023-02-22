Sola, a Leader in Low-Carb Foods, Introduces New Logo, New Packaging, and Full Portfolio Reformulation

The Low-Carb Bread, Bagels, Buns, and Granola lines are now all Non-GMO Certified, Keto Certified, and Contain No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola, a line of chef-created products that offers the benefits of keto-friendly, no-added-sugar foods without compromising taste, announces a brand refresh, debuting a new logo, packaging, and ingredient reformulation across its full portfolio.

The reformulation will position Sola's bread, buns and bagels as the only national non-GMO, low-carb brand in the commercial bread aisle. The full product portfolio will also now be Keto Certified, and contain no saturated fats and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

"Sola was created with the mission of helping the 123M American with diabetes and pre diabetes discover delicious low carb foods," said Ashley Findlay, Senior Marketing Director. "Our commitment to taste has made the brand the leading choice for low carb, Keto-friendly and no-sugar-added bread. With the new packaging and formulation, we can continue to elevate the low-carb category across the store and lead the transformation of the commercial bread aisle."

To reflect the new product formula, Sola is introducing a new logo inspired by the sun and the brand's more natural and relevant evolution, as well as new premium matte packaging with updated colors and claims to help consumers shop the variety of flavors across the full portfolio.

The brand is also debuting a new website at https://thesolacompany.com, which will feature Sola's full product lines, new exclusive variety packs, a store locator tool, and new content, including chef-created low-carb recipes.

The new products will be available beginning this month in retailers nationwide including Walmart, Costco, HEB, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, Meijer, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Amazon and on the Sola website. The new ingredients and Non-GMO Certification will now allow Sola to be distributed in the Natural and Organic channel, and the brand plans to announce further distribution in that space throughout 2023.

The Sola logo and packaging design was developed by New York-based brand design studio We Are A Studio. The Sola brand website was developed by The Knit Agency.

About Sola

The Sola Company (Sola) is a line of chef-created products that offer the benefits of keto-friendly, no-added-sugar foods without compromising on ingredients, quality or taste. Sola is redefining the standards of low-carb foods with its line of Non-GMO and Keto Certified products including bread, bagels, buns, and granola. To learn more about Sola, visit https://thesolacompany.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok.

