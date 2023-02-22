SunPower Presents Official Energy Track Panel and Exclusive Event at SXSW 2023

SunPower's Head of Policy & Strategy, Suzanne Leta, will be joined on the SXSW stage by Jennifer Hiller, energy reporter at The Wall Street Journal, Walter McLeod, Founder of non-profit Black Owners of Solar Services (B.O.S.S.), and Ethan Zindler, Head of Americas at BloombergNEF

SunPower to co-host invite-only event with Rewiring America

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, is presenting the panel "Reaching Critical Climate Goals Requires Everyone" at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023 in Austin, Texas. Set for March 10 as part of the SXSW 2023 Energy Track, the panel will explore the urgent issue of expanding access to renewable energy in the U.S. Later that same day, SunPower and leading electrification nonprofit Rewiring America will co-host a private experiential event for influencers, press and industry leaders to help expand education around the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

"Bringing accessible and affordable renewable energy to those who need it most requires a collaborative effort between companies like ours, policymakers, community organizers, and all U.S. citizens," said June Sauvaget, CMO of SunPower. "We are doing that through SunPower's 25X25 initiative, a series of commitments toward expanding renewable energy to communities that have been historically underserved, in addition to meeting consumers where they are. SXSW has an engaged audience of media, influencers, and first-movers, and by shining a light on the IRA at the conference, we aim to spark action."

More details on SunPower's SXSW 2023 presence:

Friday, March 10, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT at Austin Marriot Convention Center: Reaching Critical Climate Goals Requires Everyone Panel

According to the latest UN Climate Report, citizens around the world must rapidly reduce carbon emissions or the damage to our planet will be irreversible. Residential energy use accounts for about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. according to a 2020 study published in PNAS . Mitigating the impact of climate change will require widespread adoption of clean energy products at the consumer level.

This panel — moderated by Wall Street Journal energy reporter, Jennifer Hiller — will examine the approaches needed to engage all Americans in an equitable energy transition, including historically marginalized communities which have had less access to renewable energy. Panelists from the private and public sectors will discuss strategies to drive change.

Panelists to join Suzanne Leta include Walter McLeod, Founder of non-profit Black Owners of Solar Services (B.O.S.S.), and Ethan Zindler, Head of Americas at BloombergNEF.

Friday, March 10, 5 – 8 p.m. CT: SunPower and Rewiring America Electrification Party

SunPower and Rewiring America will host an exclusive event for renewable energy influencers and leaders at SXSW with the goal of empowering them with information and tools to educate Americans on the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA seeks to incentivize Americans to reduce their personal carbon footprint by adding rooftop solar, energy storage and other electric appliances to their home. Getting most Americans to participate – and quickly– is a complex challenge. Attendees will walk through an experience that practically illustrates certain benefits under the IRA. June Sauvaget, CMO of SunPower, and Suzanne Leta, Head of Policy and Strategy at SunPower, will be in attendance.

Throughout SXSW, stay tuned for SunPower news and updates on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter, and the SunPower blog. Anyone interested in attending the panel or event can email sunpower@giantnoise.com.

