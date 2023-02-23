Park West Gallery Launches First Annual 'Painted in New York' Artist Competition on March 6

New York Artists Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Year-Long Contract with World's Largest Art Dealer

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has announced their first annual "Painted in New York" artist competition, searching for the best artists in New York. The lucky winner will be offered a year-long contract and, upon mutual agreement, the opportunity to showcase their original art at the Park West SoHo location for a special three-month exhibition.

"Park West is enthusiastic about art awareness and supporting local artists where our galleries are located," said John Block, Executive Vice President of Park West Gallery. "This competition provides the opportunity for New York-based artists to potentially showcase their work in our gallery alongside masterpieces by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt van Rijn and other staples of art history. I can't wait to see the incredible submissions we receive!"

Submissions will open on Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m. ET and close on Friday March 31 at 11:59pm ET. Legal residents of New York who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate. Eligible participants can enter the competition by submitting images of three original works of art—whether a painting, sculpture, collage or non-digital drawing or illustration—via email.

The email address for submissions will be revealed the morning of Monday, March 6 on social media and on parkwestgallery.com/newyork/ The full contest rules and regulations are available to review on the Park West New York website now.

Once the submission period is over, representatives from Park West Gallery will select the contest's Top 10 semi-finalists. The New York public will then have the chance to decide the next round of the competition—all 10 artists will be displayed at Park West SoHo, and the public will be able to visit the artwork in-person and vote for their favorites. The three artists with the most public votes will become the contest's Final 3 artists. The ultimate winner will then be selected by a panel of judges, including Park West executives, current Park West artists, and New York dignitaries. A reception at the SoHo gallery to celebrate the winner and all the finalists will follow.

Park West Gallery SoHo, located at 411 W. Broadway St. between Spring St. and Prince St., is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.parkwestgallery.com/newyork/ or call 917-287-4351.

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. Learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com.

