True Wealth Advisor Group Advisors Join Cetera Advisor Networks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that the advisors of True Wealth Advisor Group have affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Partners.** The True Wealth Advisor Group team manages approximately $206 million in assets under administration, as of January 30, 2023*, and was previously affiliated with SagePoint Financial. Firm principals Jon Green and Maggie Green are joined by longtime partner Tom Fisher and have more than 70 years of combined experience. The team offers unique concierge-level financial solutions to individuals, families and small businesses. True Wealth Advisor Group's experienced advisors and talented administrative staff deliver a "management beyond money," approach that provides detailed support that helps clients focus less on their money and more on the joys of life.

"As we evaluated our options, it became quickly clear that Cetera Advisor Networks and Cetera Wealth Partners provide a powerful combination of resources, support, community and independence that will empower our business to thrive for years to come," said Jon Green, owner at True Wealth Advisor Group. "As we begin the next chapter in our practice as True Wealth Advisor Group, we are excited to affiliate with Cetera Wealth Partners and look forward to a prosperous future for our business and our clients."

"The seasoned True Wealth Advisor Group team epitomizes the industry's best advisors who prioritize client needs above all else," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "We share these and other important values and look forward to collaborating to drive positive outcomes for their business growth and client success. We welcome Jon, Maggie and Tom to Cetera Wealth Partners and are confident they will be very fulfilled and fit in well at Cetera Wealth Partners."

The advisors of True Wealth Advisor Group represent the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which achieved record organic recruiting results in 2022, attracting $13 billion in assets under administration.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub ensures each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that maximizes the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to January 30, 2023.

**Cetera Wealth Partners is a region of Cetera Advisor Networks. Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

