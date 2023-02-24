BetMGM Announces New Pledge to Promote Responsible Gaming in Advertising

Innovative GameSense program to be featured prominently

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today a new pledge to prominently feature responsible gaming messages in its marketing and advertising campaigns beginning March 1, in alignment with the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month. As part of the pledge, responsible gaming messaging will be featured within BetMGM's mobile app and within BetMGM advertisements ranging from billboard marketing to television, print and radio ads across the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, responsible gaming messages and banners will be incorporated into BetMGM's digital and social platforms, as well as on property signage within physical BetMGM Sportsbooks. Responsible gaming messages were developed in partnership with GameSense, an award-winning responsible gaming program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

"We are committed to leading the industry in promoting responsible gaming, which is why we're announcing this unprecedented pledge to spotlight responsible gaming messaging in our advertising," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "As the legalized sports betting and online gaming industry continues to expand, it is vital that we not only equip players with tools and resources for how to play in a responsible and safe manner, but that we also make a significant commitment to showcasing responsible gaming in our advertising."

GameSense is an industry-leading program focusing on positive, transparent, and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. BetMGM has integrated GameSense into its digital platforms, providing customers tools for setting spending limits, while dispelling common gambling misconceptions. GameSense also explains the basic rules of gambling and offers easily accessible resources for customers and their families to connect with highly trained GameSense Advisors. Through the integration with BetMGM, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle said, "With the continued growth of sports betting and iGaming, it's imperative that our industry remain committed to supporting the best interests of our guests and customers. MGM Resorts is the premier leader in gaming entertainment, and GameSense has helped us set the standard for promoting responsible gaming and prioritizing player health. We commend BetMGM for this groundbreaking commitment."

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain CEO, commented, "Entain is committed to providing the safest possible betting and gaming platform for all our customers around the world. This is even more important in a market like the U.S. where betting and gaming is going through rapid and transformative growth. Technology is the key enabler in providing a safety net for our customers. Building these tools with GameSense into the BetMGM platform is the best way forward."

Greenblatt continued, "While today's announcement is a significant step forward, one that we hope other operators will follow, we also know that this is just the start. Research is essential to progress and will make an important contribution to tackling problem gambling. We are committed to protecting players across the country and have partnered with The International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) to help better understand and tackle the issues around advertising and problem gambling."

In November 2022, BetMGM provided a grant to the ICRG in support of the organization's research on responsible gambling, specifically focusing on the impact that advertising has on problem gambling.

