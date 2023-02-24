FibroBiologics Sets Another Record as Highest Amount Raised per Biotech Investor in StartEngine.com History

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today announced they have raised the highest amount per biotech investor in StartEngine history surpassing $6,900/investor as an average investment size. StartEngine is one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., led by Activision Co-Founder Howard Marks and advised by Kevin O'Leary. StartEngine launched in 2015 with the mission to help entrepreneurs achieve their dream while enabling everyday people to access private investment opportunities. To date, over $650 million has been raised for startups and alternative assets on the StartEngine platform from more than 1 million users.

"We are excited to see that the adoption of this offering by the investment community has surpassed our most optimistic projections," said FibroBiologics' Founder and CEO, Pete O'Heeron. "Our dedication to breakthrough science and our commitment to creating cures for chronic diseases using our proprietary cell therapy is creating unprecedented momentum from the StartEngine platform and the amount of 'inbound' interest is a tremendous validation of our work for a "next- generation" cell therapy."

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

