Huntkey to Present at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, as a professional power solutions provider, is going to present at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show held in Hong Kong on April 11–14, 2023. This Show has attracted high-quality OEM/ODM manufacturers from mainland China and Asian countries to exhibit popular electronic products.

As a regular exhibitor who has participated in the exhibition for 7 years, Huntkey announced that it will exhibit its latest and hottest products at this exhibition, including fast chargers, laptop adapters, power strips, surge protectors, PC power supplies and monitors, and industrial power supplies this time.

In the field of consumer electronics, Huntkey hopes to rebuild a new height of safe and fast charging. In 2023, Huntkey released six leading safety technologies. In general, these technologies aim to improve security and user experience. The potting glue used in the charger is shock-proof and moisture-proof, so chargers can be used outdoors. The USB contact port is thickened with gold plating, which can reduce heat generation, and the charger can dissipate heat more evenly when in use. The mobile phone can guarantee its touch sensitivity even in charging mode, and users' gaming experience is better. Huntkey's patented fire protection technology is used to ensure that chargers will not be damaged in different abnormal environments exposed to sparks, ensuring the safety of products and users. The special design makes the internal structure more compact and orderly, and the volume of the charger is smaller and is to carry for travel.

Low-carbon is an important theme of Huntkey's exhibition. "Huntkey has achieved energy-saving and environmental protection in design, manufacturing, environmentally friendly materials, scrap disposal, safe recycling and so on, so that every user is aware of his/her contribution to the environment in the process of using energy-saving products. Designers and planners can feel the value brought to users and society, and sellers can also have fun and be respected," said Maoqi Liu, CEO of Huntkey Group.

Take PC peripherals for example, raw materials strictly implement RoHS standards to reduce pollution and be environmentally friendly. All power supply products are not excessively packaged, and use degradable materials to reduce carbon emissions and pollutant emissions in the packaging production process. Leading LLC resonance solution and high conversion efficiency provide efficient solutions.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

