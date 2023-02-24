SquadLocker Launches On-Demand Sublimated Uniforms that Ship in 3-5 days

The custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution empowering teams, leagues, schools, and organizations has launched a sublimated uniform line (SquadGEAR™) with the fastest turnaround time in the industry.

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublimated uniforms have become the standard in the team apparel industry despite long lead times and complex ordering processes. SquadLocker, located in Warwick R.I, is taking sublimated uniforms to the next level with its proprietary on-demand software platform and U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

"Sublimated uniforms have become the standard for high-quality with many industry suppliers that deliver in as much as 3-4 weeks (and sometimes longer during peak season demand). We knew that by launching our own uniform line and pairing it with our ability to produce on-demand, with no order minimums, and go from order to shipping direct to home in 3-5 days all season long; we could revolutionize the experience for customers," noted Gary Goldberg, founder, and president of SquadLocker.

SquadLocker has a single-unit decoration and fulfillment model for custom apparel. Compared to mass production facilities that require long-lead times for set up, and can cause financial losses, and environmental waste, SquadLocker produces and distributes each item as they are ordered. This model reduces the waste of raw materials, time, and energy during production. SquadLocker also ships direct to home to minimize the resources normally imposed on the team/apparel coordinator storing and distributing inventory. Goldberg continued,

"Because we have developed a proprietary fulfillment technology, we are able to ship orders in 3-5 days all season long. Our competitors ship in double that time and sometimes more based on seasonality. SquadGEAR, our new sublimated uniform line is a game changer."

In addition to the manufacturing process behind SquadGEAR, the SquadLocker web application hosts a variety of tools that empower teams, leagues, and organizations. The in-app technology includes managing and storing team data for accurate personalization and player communication, plus pre-paid vouchers to simplify uniform ordering.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit SquadLocker.com.

