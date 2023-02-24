TrueCar Releases Analysis of February Industry Sales

Electric vehicle leases spike in response to government tax credits

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,117,400 units in February 2023, up 5.6% from a year ago and up 4.8% from January 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.5 million, down 3.8% from February 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 928,386 units, up 1% from a year ago and up almost 3% from January 2023.

"Consumers and manufacturers alike are employing strategies to address affordability challenges," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet sales are boosting volume and manufacturers are intensifying their incentive spend to offset ballooning interest rates and lingering higher prices. Many consumers are considering a used alternative or front-loading their purchase with higher down payments to reduce outstanding interest."

"Over the last month we've seen OEMs respond to Tesla's steep price reductions by increasing traditional incentives, keeping in line with how OEMs typically act to promote vehicles and increase demand," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "We're also seeing an abrupt surge in electric vehicle leases for vehicles and consumers that had previously been excluded from tax credit eligibility."

Additional February Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for February 2023 are expected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and up 4.8% from January 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for February 2023 are expected to be up 33% from a year ago and up 16% from January 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5% from a year ago and about even with January 2023 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 3.8% from a year ago at about 14.5 million units.

Used vehicle sales for February 2023 are expected to reach 2.8 million, down 8% from a year ago and up 5% from January 2023.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.9% compared to January 2023 at 7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.5%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for February 2023 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 24,611 26,074 25,571 -5.6 % -5.6 % -3.8 % -3.8 % Daimler 21,874 19,237 23,560 13.7 % 13.7 % -7.2 % -7.2 % Ford 162,296 128,229 145,070 26.6 % 26.6 % 11.9 % 11.9 % GM 184,632 161,705 183,090 14.2 % 14.2 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Honda 87,526 84,394 84,514 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.6 % 3.6 % Hyundai 59,997 55,906 55,906 7.3 % 7.3 % 7.3 % 7.3 % Kia 56,142 49,182 51,983 14.2 % 14.2 % 8.0 % 8.0 % Nissan 63,622 61,674 60,251 3.2 % 3.2 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Stellantis 111,261 136,580 108,538 -18.5 % -18.5 % 2.5 % 2.5 % Subaru 44,877 44,866 44,373 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.1 % 1.1 % Tesla 51,478 42,742 53,875 20.4 % 20.4 % -4.4 % -4.4 % Toyota 154,961 160,645 136,759 -3.5 % -3.5 % 13.3 % 13.3 % Volkswagen Group 44,912 36,355 44,086 23.5 % 23.5 % 1.9 % 1.9 % Industry 1,117,400 1,058,243 1,065,720 5.6 % 5.6 % 4.8 % 4.8 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 22,155 25,575 23,917 -13.4 % -13.4 % -7.4 % -7.4 % Daimler 19,520 18,355 22,304 6.3 % 6.3 % -12.5 % -12.5 % Ford 116,666 95,896 102,232 21.7 % 21.7 % 14.1 % 14.1 % GM 139,763 129,069 151,662 8.3 % 8.3 % -7.8 % -7.8 % Honda 85,921 81,318 83,130 5.7 % 5.7 % 3.4 % 3.4 % Hyundai 56,284 55,344 48,421 1.7 % 1.7 % 16.2 % 16.2 % Kia 52,968 44,264 48,580 19.7 % 19.7 % 9.0 % 9.0 % Nissan 54,975 49,519 50,111 11.0 % 11.0 % 9.7 % 9.7 % Stellantis 73,159 108,737 76,215 -32.7 % -32.7 % -4.0 % -4.0 % Subaru 43,419 43,459 42,123 -0.1 % -0.1 % 3.1 % 3.1 % Tesla 45,066 42,291 46,960 6.6 % 6.6 % -4.0 % -4.0 % Toyota 137,684 143,332 126,423 -3.9 % -3.9 % 8.9 % 8.9 % Volkswagen Group 39,257 35,270 40,939 11.3 % 11.3 % -4.1 % -4.1 % Industry 928,386 918,918 903,204 1.0 % 1.0 % 2.8 % 2.8 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,456 499 1,654 391.9 % 391.9 % 48.5 % 48.5 % Daimler 2,354 882 1,256 167.0 % 167.0 % 87.5 % 87.5 % Ford 45,630 32,333 42,838 41.1 % 41.1 % 6.5 % 6.5 % GM 44,869 32,636 31,428 37.5 % 37.5 % 42.8 % 42.8 % Honda 1,605 3,076 1,384 -47.8 % -47.8 % 15.9 % 15.9 % Hyundai 3,713 562 7,485 561.2 % 561.2 % -50.4 % -50.4 % Kia 3,174 4,918 3,403 -35.5 % -35.5 % -6.7 % -6.7 % Nissan 8,647 12,155 10,140 -28.9 % -28.9 % -14.7 % -14.7 % Stellantis 38,102 27,843 32,323 36.8 % 36.8 % 17.9 % 17.9 % Subaru 1,458 1,407 2,250 3.6 % 3.6 % -35.2 % -35.2 % Tesla 6,412 451 6,915 1320.6 % 1320.6 % -7.3 % -7.3 % Toyota 17,277 17,313 10,336 -0.2 % -0.2 % 67.1 % 67.1 % Volkswagen Group 5,655 1,085 3,147 421.4 % 421.4 % 79.7 % 79.7 % Industry 185,048 139,127 158,974 33.0 % 33.0 % 16.4 % 16.4 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 10.0 % 1.9 % 6.5 % 421.1 % 54.3 % Daimler 10.8 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 134.8 % 101.9 % Ford 28.1 % 25.2 % 29.5 % 11.5 % -4.8 % GM 24.3 % 20.2 % 17.2 % 20.4 % 41.6 % Honda 1.8 % 3.6 % 1.6 % -49.7 % 12.0 % Hyundai 6.2 % 1.0 % 13.4 % 516.1 % -53.8 % Kia 5.7 % 10.0 % 6.5 % -43.5 % -13.6 % Nissan 13.6 % 19.7 % 16.8 % -31.0 % -19.2 % Stellantis 34.2 % 20.4 % 29.8 % 68.0 % 15.0 % Subaru 3.2 % 3.1 % 5.1 % 3.6 % -35.9 % Tesla 12.5 % 1.1 % 12.8 % 1079.5 % -3.0 % Toyota 11.1 % 10.8 % 7.6 % 3.5 % 47.5 % Volkswagen Group 12.6 % 3.0 % 7.1 % 322.0 % 76.4 % Industry 16.6 % 13.1 % 14.9 % 26.0 % 11.0 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual BMW 2.2 % 2.5 % 2.4 % Daimler 2.0 % 1.8 % 2.2 % Ford 14.5 % 12.1 % 13.6 % GM 16.5 % 15.3 % 17.2 % Honda 7.8 % 8.0 % 7.9 % Hyundai 5.4 % 5.3 % 5.2 % Kia 5.0 % 4.6 % 4.9 % Nissan 5.7 % 5.8 % 5.7 % Stellantis 10.0 % 12.9 % 10.2 % Subaru 4.0 % 4.2 % 4.2 % Tesla 4.6 % 4.0 % 5.1 % Toyota 13.9 % 15.2 % 12.8 % Volkswagen Group 4.0 % 3.4 % 4.1 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual BMW 2.4 % 2.8 % 2.6 % Daimler 2.1 % 2.0 % 2.5 % Ford 12.6 % 10.4 % 11.3 % GM 15.1 % 14.0 % 16.8 % Honda 9.3 % 8.8 % 9.2 % Hyundai 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.4 % Kia 5.7 % 4.8 % 5.4 % Nissan 5.9 % 5.4 % 5.5 % Stellantis 7.9 % 11.8 % 8.4 % Subaru 4.7 % 4.7 % 4.7 % Tesla 4.9 % 4.6 % 5.2 % Toyota 14.8 % 15.6 % 14.0 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 3.8 % 4.5 %

ATP



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $69,154 $62,124 $68,588 11.3 % 0.8 % Daimler $77,646 $74,332 $77,908 4.5 % -0.3 % Ford $54,790 $48,605 $55,288 12.7 % -0.9 % GM $51,523 $51,406 $51,789 0.2 % -0.5 % Honda $37,841 $37,270 $37,080 1.5 % 2.1 % Hyundai $37,830 $37,550 $37,393 0.7 % 1.2 % Kia $34,631 $34,475 $34,324 0.5 % 0.9 % Nissan $38,779 $33,794 $37,671 14.8 % 2.9 % Stellantis $55,580 $52,848 $55,172 5.2 % 0.7 % Subaru $33,950 $34,202 $34,879 -0.7 % -2.7 % Toyota $42,711 $40,902 $41,895 4.4 % 1.9 % Volkswagen Group $48,536 $47,916 $49,193 1.3 % -1.3 % Industry $45,645 $43,382 $45,576 5.2 % 0.2 %

Incentives



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $2,376 $2,582 $2,571 -7.9 % -7.6 % Daimler $2,044 $2,243 $1,842 -8.9 % 11.0 % Ford $1,283 $1,737 $1,121 -26.2 % 14.4 % GM $1,887 $1,963 $1,964 -3.8 % -3.9 % Honda $1,189 $1,159 $1,335 2.7 % -10.9 % Hyundai $875 $950 $856 -7.9 % 2.2 % Kia $684 $1,239 $688 -44.8 % -0.5 % Nissan $1,994 $1,789 $1,855 11.5 % 7.5 % Stellantis $2,246 $2,570 $2,046 -12.6 % 9.7 % Subaru $983 $856 $917 14.8 % 7.2 % Toyota $676 $1,058 $683 -36.1 % -1.0 % Volkswagen Group $1,969 $1,874 $1,843 5.0 % 6.8 % Industry $1,522 $1,657 $1,396 -8.1 % 9.0 %

Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW 3.4 % 4.2 % 3.7 % -17.3 % -8.3 % Daimler 2.6 % 3.0 % 2.4 % -12.8 % 11.3 % Ford 2.3 % 3.6 % 2.0 % -34.5 % 15.4 % GM 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.8 % -4.1 % -3.4 % Honda 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.6 % 1.1 % -12.7 % Hyundai 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.3 % -8.5 % 1.0 % Kia 2.0 % 3.6 % 2.0 % -45.0 % -1.4 % Nissan 5.1 % 5.3 % 4.9 % -2.9 % 4.4 % Stellantis 4.0 % 4.9 % 3.7 % -16.9 % 8.9 % Subaru 2.9 % 2.5 % 2.6 % 15.7 % 10.1 % Toyota 1.6 % 2.6 % 1.6 % -38.8 % -2.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.1 % 3.9 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 8.3 % Industry 3.3 % 3.8 % 3.1 % -12.7 % 8.9 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Feb 2023 Forecast Feb 2022 Actual Jan 2023 Actual YOY MOM Industry $51,003,836,774 $45,908,429,294 $48,570,898,969 11.1 % 5.0 %

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

