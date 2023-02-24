UST Continues Building Momentum in the Financial Services Sector with Key Business Transformation Initiatives

With experienced leaders and dynamic solutions in place, UST builds on positive 2022 results and will expand operations in the rapidly transforming market

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce its continued growth and success in the banking and financial services industry. Today, UST is a trusted partner in the sector, supporting operations for two of the top three U.S.-based asset and wealth management companies.

UST has seen significant traction in its client base and revenue in the past year due to its innovation and personalized approach to financial services. UST's unique blend of technology and industry expertise has allowed it to provide clients with comprehensive solutions tailored to meet their customers' specific needs. Furthermore, UST is expanding its global impact in the dynamic banking and finance sector, leveraging two decades of deep domain experience to provide technology solutions to some of the most prominent companies in the industry. In recent months, UST has expanded its transformation offerings with several initiatives including:

The launch of UST FinX , UST's Financial Services Platform and Fintech Partner Ecosystem which helps financial institutions rapidly transform, deploy products and optimize services. Clients include banks, building societies, credit unions, new challengers and other firms that require financial services.

Canada -based Prodigy Labs , a leading provider of innovative technology solutions designed to help financial services firms deliver comprehensive digital transformations. The acquisition significantly strengthens UST's position in the financial services sector and the Canadian market. The acquisition of-based, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions designed to help financial services firms deliver comprehensive digital transformations. The acquisition significantly strengthens UST's position in the financial services sector and the Canadian market.

, a Siemens business to develop comprehensive solutions and go-to-market strategies for the financial services industry. This initiative helps firms expedite digital transformations by leveraging UST's expertise within the financial services sector. UST will be able to offer a greater array of technologies to help customers achieve operational excellence and modernize legacy applications. A strategic collaboration with AWS and Mendix a Siemens business to develop comprehensive solutions and go-to-market strategies for the financial services industry. This initiative helps firms expedite digital transformations by leveraging UST's expertise within the financial services sector. UST will be able to offer a greater array of technologies to help customers achieve operational excellence and modernize legacy applications.

UST's Partnership with TreasuryPay accelerates innovation in the financial sector while also driving the transformation and optimization of treasury and trade functions. The exciting collaboration puts UST in a leadership position at the forefront of a dynamic field.

Development of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions to deliver seamless, personalized results for financial advisors to generate impact and unlock value.

ISG Paragon Awards for 'Excellence in Outstanding Delivery by a Technology or Service Provider' for the transformative customer service solution developed for Recognition byfor 'Excellence in Outstanding Delivery by a Technology or Service Provider' for the transformative customer service solution developed for Wolters Kluwer . By building a bespoke solution, UST was able to create IT savings of 40% over five years while also increasing user satisfaction.

In addition, UST has worked to modernize the platforms of one of the largest payments companies in the world, developing microservices and migrating applications to the cloud. Other exciting work includes driving efficiency gains and developing new products for consumer finance giants, transforming platforms in the B2B payments sector and advising a leading telecommunications firm on payments infrastructure modernization.

These recent wins demonstrate UST's ability to deliver value in diverse areas including architecture, data integration and implementation services. Moving forward, UST will further evolve the scope of its consulting, service, platform, and product engineering offerings to create new efficiency and growth opportunities for sector clients. This success has been made possible by the talented team of professionals that UST has assembled to lead its growing banking and finance team.

Mehmet Pasa is General Manager of Banking and Payments at UST. In this role, he oversees strategy and digital transformation in the financial services, payments, and retail sectors. Pasa has extensive experience across the globe in various industries and settings, leading and helping companies of all sizes.

"Our dynamic range of innovative solutions has reimagined and redefined digital transformation in the finance and banking industry and we will continue working to build on this legacy of success. In addition to our efforts to prioritize innovation, we are partnering with other dynamic leaders in this sector so that we are equipped to meet the growing demand for tangible digital transformation impact," said Mehmet Pasa, General Manager – Banking & Payments, UST.

Maureen Doyle-Spare is General Manager for Asset & Wealth Management and Insurance at UST. She is an experienced consulting and solution leader who delivers innovation through the intersection of business strategy, domain and technology to develop disruptive solutions that drive business impact in our constantly changing world. Doyle-Spare has worked extensively in the US, Europe and the UK.

"We have found success in this sector because we build all our solutions with end users in mind; we want to exceed expectations in all that we do so that they are empowered to deliver exceptional service. UST is committed to nimble innovation and offering digital transformation solutions that scale efficiently and streamline all areas of operation," said Maureen Doyle-Spare, General Manager - Financial Services, UST.

Over the past two decades UST has established itself as a key business transformation partner in the banking and financial services sector. The company will build on recent momentum to expand its presence in this rapidly evolving industry by leveraging the team's deep expertise in delivering strategic consulting, human-centered design, transformation and technology solutions.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, Australia:

Team Lewis

ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST