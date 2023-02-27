Aura Digital Crime Index Reveals 91% of Americans Are Between Moderate to Extreme Risk of Digital Crimes

Aura's Index aims to raise awareness of the level of digital crime risk among Americans and the financial impact it has across ages, races, genders, and lifestyles

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today released its inaugural Digital Crime Index, an assessment that examines the security risks that accompany the connected lives of Americans. From cons, scams, breaches and predators, the proprietary research assessed the online behavior of 1,000+ Americans, quantifying risk factors and examining the devastating financial losses that follow.

Aura designed the Digital Crime Index to analyze key factors that further explore which populations are more or less at risk of experiencing digital crimes. Assessments included:

Specific risky activities

Experiences with digital crimes

Activity susceptibility (number of devices, accounts, etc.)

Findings shed light on the alarming discrepancies across ages, races, genders and lifestyles. While the Digital Crime Index data clearly showed most Americans are concerned about a multitude of digital crimes, deeper analysis of the data confirms that all Americans should feel an extreme sense of urgency to protect themselves and their families online.

"There's no question that technology has enabled incredible progress in society and in our individual lives, but by oversharing online and over-trusting our digital interactions we're putting ourselves and our families at extreme risk," said Aura founder & CEO Hari Ravichandran. "In fact, the Index shows that 60% of Americans have already reported being victim to at least one online crime and that number is growing every day. It's never been more critical to consider the actions you should take to proactively protect yourself and your loved ones online, so you don't lose the things you care about."

While all Americans are at risk, there are a few populations that are the most susceptible, including women, parents, veterans/active-duty military, Black Americans and Gen-Z. The data shows:

Parents carry a bigger financial toll from being a victim of a digital crime, particularly compared to non-parents - seeing 15x more loss. It may be from having multiple internet users and on average 3 more devices in their home compared to most Americans.

Though men statistically have more violent crimes committed against them * , Aura found women are at a higher risk of a digital crime and stand to lose 6x more financially

Gen-Z scores at a significant risk of digital crime compared to other generations surveyed, which rank at a high risk

Black Americans are 5x more likely than white Americans to be at severe risk of a digital crime

1 in 2 Veterans and active-duty service members who have experienced digital crime have been victims of more than one type of digital crime

In one intelligent solution, Aura gives Americans and their families proactive protection for their assets, identity, family, and tech.

This survey was conducted October 18-28, 2022 by Ipsos using the probability-based KnowledgePanel® – a division of Ipsos. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,009 general population adults aged 18+. More details on the survey and methodology are available for download HERE. For additional resources and information on Aura's online safety app, visit aura.com and check us out on social; Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com.

