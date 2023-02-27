Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
• Presenter:
Jan Siegmund - Chief Financial Officer
• Date:
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
• Time:
11:35AM EST
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.
