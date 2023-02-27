GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023 Opens its Doors

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, has today opened its doors at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. Hosted by the GSMA, MWC Barcelona invites representatives from the global mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to network, make deals, and learn about the future of connectivity.

"Put your explorer hat on and allow your imagination to run wild with all of the possibilities that lie ahead," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA in his welcoming keynote. "Whether you're a mobile operator, a start-up, a large traffic originator or a public sector body, there has never been a more exciting and rewarding time to be involved in this industry."

Expertise from across mobile, and beyond

MWC Barcelona 2023 will welcome a stellar line-up of keynote speakers representing business leaders and experts from industries including telecoms, transport, finance, professional services, logistics and more. Speakers will include:

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson Group ;

Thierry Breton , Commissioner for Internal Market, European Commission;

James D. Taiclet , Chairman, President & CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation;

Vincent Clerc , CEO Ocean and Logistics, Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board, A.P. Moller – Maersk

Greg Peters , Co-CEO of Netflix;

Christel Hedemann , CEO, Orange Group;

José María Álvarez-Pallette, CEO, Telefónica

All MWC Barcelona 2023 keynotes will be live-streamed by Mobile World Live and available on-demand here.

"We are living in extraordinary times, in which digital technology is the foundation that underpins the economy and our society," added José María Álvarez-Palette, Chairman of the GSMA Board, and Chairman and CEO of Telefónica. "For more than 30 years, the mobile industry has been at the forefront of innovation. Throughout MWC, you'll be hearing announcements and seeing world-class innovations, all of which demonstrate how we will continue this journey and prove a catalyst for immersive technologies like the metaverse and Web 3.0 to fulfil their potential."

The GSMA Open Gateway

The GSMA has today launched a new industry-wide initiative called the GSMA Open Gateway. Launched with the support of 21 mobile operators, the Open Gateway is a framework of Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) designed to provide developers with universal access to operator networks.

MWC Barcelona 2023 will feature many demonstrations made possible through the new framework. These include an immersive concert experience from Axiata; a live 'jam session' from the 5G Future Forum; and an immersive gaming and high-definition video showcase from Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Ericsson/Vonage.

Key Global Mobile Economy Report 2023

The GSMA has published its annual Global Mobile Economy Report, key findings include:

5G will overtake 4G in 2029 to become the dominant mobile technology, with 5G adoption at over 85% in the top 5G markets by 2030.

Global 5G connections will surpass five billion by the end of the decade, with the industry on track to hit 1.5 billion connections in 2023.

5G will add almost $1 trillion to the global economy in 2030 and benefit every sector, with the services (46%) and manufacturing (33%) sectors deriving the most value; the mobile sector's economic contribution will exceed $6 trillion by 2030.

The majority of operators expect private wireless networks to account for up to 20% of their total enterprise revenues, driven by improvements in 5G capabilities.

Metaverse momentum continues to grow, in tandem with advancements in enabling technologies like 5G, AI and wearables.

The Usage Gap Zone

At this year's MWC, the GSMA will be launching a dedicated zone, located on the bi-directional Upper Walkway, between CC1 and Hall 2, to raise awareness of the usage gap, an under-reported global issue which prevents 3.2 billion people worldwide from reaping the benefits of access to digital services.

Eight times the size of the 'coverage gap' (which consists of circa 400 million people), the mobile broadband usage gap impacts the equivalent of the entire populations of China, India, Spain and USA combined.

The '#UsageGap' zone will deliver a stark contrast to the highly-digital and connected MWC conference and highlight the experiences of billions worldwide who are currently unable to engage with our increasingly connected world.

By creating a specific zone for stakeholders to engage with these challenges throughout MWC Barcelona 2023, the GSMA is encouraging all stakeholders to learn more about the Usage Gap, to foster greater collaboration across the world in support of digital inclusion, with the aim of 'leaving no one behind'.

MWC Barcelona: Showcasing the future of industries and sport

New to MWC Barcelona this year is our Journey to the Future immersive storytelling space. The all-new zone, which is open to all attendees, will showcase the full potential of disruptive technologies in the health, sustainability, retail, sports, mobility, entertainment and robotics industries. This year will also be the first year Sports Tomorrow Congress will be co-located at MWC Barcelona, following a collaboration agreement between GSMA and FC Barcelona.

4YFN MWC's start-up-focused platform, Industry City, the GSMA Ministerial Programme and the GLOMO Awards will all be returning to MWC Barcelona.

Find the latest information and news live from MWC Barcelona on our Press Zone.

