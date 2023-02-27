Mass General Brigham selects Medline as strategic vendor for medical supplies

Medline selected by leading integrated academic healthcare system for prime vendor agreement

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and premier Massachusetts-based Mass General Brigham have entered into a multi-year prime vendor agreement. After being with a previous vendor for over 25 years, Medline will now be the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies across the integrated academic healthcare system's continuum of care, including the system's acute care facilities and network for ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices.

Medline is now the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies across Mass General Brigham's continuum of care. (PRNewswire)

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass General Brigham tapped Medline to augment the health system's storage capacity with third-party logistics (3PL) solutions enabled by Medline's state-of-the-art 840,000 sq. ft. Uxbridge, Mass. distribution center. With the expansion of the strategic relationship, in addition to 3PL solutions, Mass General Brigham will also leverage Medline's supply chain optimization and logistical expertise to advance its supply chain operations and resiliency efforts.

"Working with Medline allows us to leverage their entire scope of expertise in the areas of supply chain logistics and clinical solutions to ultimately help improve our operating performance," said Lisa Scannell, vice president of supply chain for Mass General Brigham. "We look forward to evolving this strategic relationship to achieve greater resiliency and standardization in our system's supply chain."

As part of the agreement, on-site Medline analysts will work hand-in-hand with leaders to address specific caregiver needs and help drive new ways of optimizing care in a commitment to providing enhanced support and service. In addition, Mass General Brigham will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms.

"We are honored to expand our business relationship with Mass General Brigham and are committed to becoming an extension of their team, going to great lengths to understand the system's needs," said Jim Digiacomo, executive account director for Medline. "Combining their mission to serve the community with Medline's agility and scale, this partnership will enable us to create customized solutions to help healthcare run better."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at https://www.medline.com.

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation's leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit www.massgeneralbrigham.org.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MedlineIndustriesInc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Medline

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/9402

YouTube: https://twitter.com/Medline

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline