ClickUp Launches Brand New Partner Ecosystem at LevelUp 2023

ClickUp's New Alliances and Channels Ecosystem Attracts New Partners with Massive Market Opportunity

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp , the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, today announced the launch of the ClickUp Alliances and Channels Ecosystem (ACE), a broad network of partners designed to help ClickUp customers accelerate their time to value. ACE allows consultancies of all sizes to work closely with ClickUp to bring highly personalized solutions to market.

While today's businesses have embraced a hybrid-first model of work, many companies have yet to invest in a work management platform to optimize for this new way of working. With a total addressable market of more than $56 billion, the time is ripe for workplace management software. Partners that join ClickUp's Alliances and Channels Ecosystem will gain access to this massive opportunity, especially given the wide variety of customer use cases and industries that ClickUp supports.

"ClickUp is a rocketship and ACE is its booster engine," said Marshall Tyler, Chief Strategy Officer, ClickUp. "We are growing at record speed and recognize the distinct value of investing early in a partner ecosystem to support our expanding customer base. We know our partners play a critical role in our customer's success, and we're thrilled to ignite and launch many more ClickUp experts into our orbit!"

ACE is designed to help businesses of all types and sizes realize value more quickly. The model consists of three types of partners uniquely suited to support the varying needs across ClickUp's customer base:

Vetted Consultants (VCs) : Emerging consultancies (usually less than 10 employees) that offer flexible service offerings for smaller customers and teams.

Solutions Partners (SPs): Traditional consultancies, resellers, and systems integrators that customers use for help buying and implementing ClickUp.

Alliance Partners: Innovative technology vendors that integrate with ClickUp to drive even more value for our customers.

"Joining ClickUp's Alliances and Channels Ecosystem was a no-brainer for us. Over the last five years, we've seen ClickUp's dedication to making their customers and partners successful," said Gray MacKenzie, Co-Founder at ZenPilot . "The platform is capable of addressing business challenges across the enterprise and creates a best-in-class user experience. We combine deep ClickUp platform expertise with a decade of experience in building more productive and profitable marketing and agency teams unlocking a tremendous amount of value for customers quickly and easily. That combination drives trusted long-term relationships and continues to propel our growth in the ClickUp ecosystem."

"At ClickUp, we're obsessed with making our users more productive and providing the best customer experience, period. I'm thrilled that we're launching the Alliances and Channels Ecosystem to scale our business and support millions of teams around the world," said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO, ClickUp. "With the help of our partners, we'll enable our customers to maximize their productivity and get more out of ClickUp."

To learn more about the ClickUp Alliances and Channels Ecosystem or join our existing top-tier partner network, visit the partner web page or read more details on our blog .

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 8 million users across 1.6 million teams lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com .

