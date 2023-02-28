emnify and Lynk announce partnership for satellite based global IoT connectivity in offshore locations

emnify's IoT SuperNetwork expands globally beyond terrestrial mobile networks in international waters

The two companies will launch a service in the second half of 2023

BERLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emnify, the market leading cloud-native enabler of IoT Cellular Connectivity, today announced a new strategic and technological partnership with satellite IoT connectivity provider Lynk. The partnership positions emnify at the forefront of a nascent revolution in IoT connectivity, with satellite and terrestrial mobile communications systems integrating into a unified "network of networks" to deliver more resilient, accessible, and flexible connectivity solutions.

Through this partnership, emnify will make Lynk's innovative "cell towers in space" available to all emnify customers. To guarantee consistent and reliable IoT connectivity, emnify customers will now be able to leverage their existing GSM or LTE cellular radio device to connect to Lynk's satellite-based cell towers. The solution will be underpinned by Lynk's global technology and managed via emnify's unique web portal and API's.

With three commercial low-earth-orbit satellites today and more planned for the end of 2023, Lynk's satellite portfolio will extend emnify's global coverage beyond terrestrial mobile networks into international maritime waters.

Alexander Schebler, VP of Network Access at emnify, says: "Use cases such as environmental monitoring, fish farming, smart metering, and asset tracking in offshore locations and international waters do not require frequent data transfer. However, the ability to establish connectivity without relying on mobile network reception is crucial for collecting meter readings, sensor values, or GPS locations of assets. This partnership marks the future of IoT connectivity, where satellite and terrestrial mobile communications systems work seamlessly together to provide more resilient, accessible, and flexible connectivity solutions. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this IoT connectivity revolution and are eager to empower our customers to realize the full value of their device fleets through their existing Emnify Cloud infrastructure."

Charles Miller, co-founder and CEO at Lynk, confirms, "Through our satellite-based service, we will provide ubiquitous messaging with existing GSM or LTE radio user equipment. This will deliver extraordinary benefits across a myriad of enterprises in industries such as fish farming, marine biosphere research, oil & gas, offshore power generation and others that require continued connectivity no matter where they are located on Earth. We are excited to partner with Emnify, which will make our satellite based 2G/4G radio cell towers available for all its customers worldwide. Lynk is the only company to provide patented, proven and commercially licensed technology that will ensure that emnify customers can reliably connect in international waters, with many more global locations to come soon."

About emnify

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. emnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscale cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

About Lynk

Lynk is the world's only patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk is currently testing satellite direct-to-standard-mobile-phone services in more than a dozen countries. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent and received text messages to and from space via unmodified standard mobile devices. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world's citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

