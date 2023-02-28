Hireology Enhances Partnership With Indeed

An expanded Indeed integration helps Hireology customers reach more job applicants and make quality hires faster

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All-in-one hiring and HR platform, Hireology is excited to announce an enhanced integration with Indeed — further expanding the partnership between the two companies. The enhancement empowers Hireology customers to drive even more relevant job applicants from the world's #1 job site1.

All new or updated external jobs created in Hireology are now sent directly to Indeed via an XML feed

With this integration, all new or updated external jobs created in Hireology are now sent directly to Indeed via an XML feed. This ensures that an employer's most up-to-date job content is automatically available in Indeed's free2 search results. Employers looking to increase job visibility or reach even more quality candidates can pay to promote jobs postings on Indeed within their Hireology accounts.

Indeed helps millions of job seekers and employers find the right fit for them every day. Integrating with Indeed optimizes the hiring process, improves the job seeker experience, and helps employers find their right hires, faster.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to enhance our relationship with Indeed," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Indeed is the leader when it comes to helping employers connect with and drive great applicants, and we're looking forward to making it even easier for our customers to take advantage of all the benefits the job site has to offer."

In addition to helping employers source great talent through top channels like Indeed, Hireology also provides employers with the tools needed to quickly identify top applicants and hire the best. The platform includes applicant screeners, built-in background check options, automated interview scheduling, and much more. By partnering with Hireology, employers are able to not only source great candidates through top channels like Indeed, but they're also able to make smart hiring decisions fast.

"Our mission at Hireology is to provide everything you need to source, hire, and onboard great talent to ultimately build your best team," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Enhancing our partnership with Indeed aligns with our commitment to helping users increase applicant volume and quality."

Today's announcement is the first of several upcoming integration enhancements between Hireology and Indeed. Among others, an improved integration with Indeed Sponsored Jobs is set to launch later this year. For more information about Hireology, visit www.hireology.com .

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is an all-in-one recruiting, hiring, and employee management platform that empowers decentralized businesses to build their best teams. The company equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools needed to manage the full employee lifecycle — from pre- to post-hire — in one seamless platform.

With focused expertise across several industries — including retail automotive, healthcare, professional and consumer services, and hospitality — more than 10,000 businesses rely on Hireology for their hiring, HR, and payroll needs, putting people at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

ABOUT INDEED

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world1 and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3 million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. More than 300 million unique visitors3 each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed delivers 2.5X more hires than other branded job sites combined (Among BreezyHR clients, Sources of Hire Report 2021, U.S.). For more information, visit www.indeed.com .

