NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "Dinner with the President"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Discusses Dining Diplomacy at the White House with Bestselling Author Alex Prud'homme

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today: "Dinner with the President." In this episode, Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, discusses dining diplomacy with bestselling author Alex Prud'homme in a conversation about his new book, "Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House."

"It's hard not to overstate just how many important decisions and relationships have been made over a meal, especially in diplomatic circles," said McLaurin. "Food really brings people together and can have great meaning from hotdogs at the ballpark to State Dinners at the White House."

Prud'homme is the great-nephew of cooking legend Julia Child.

"Whether it is a luncheon for the Cabinet, Congressional picnic on the lawn, simple sandwich in the President's private dining room or a fabulous State Dinner, there's something food wise going on with the White House almost every day, and each one carries a message with it," said Prud'homme.

Prud'homme also wrote the Foreword to the reissue of "The White House Family Cookbook" by White House Executive Chef Henry Haller can be purchased at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

The White House 1600 Sessions is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The White House 1600 Sessions

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin. McLaurin is the host of "The White House 1600 Sessions," the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org .

SOURCE White House Historical Association