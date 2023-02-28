Open XR Forum Gains Momentum with New Members Hisense Broadband, Lumentum, KDDI and Viettel

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that Hisense Broadband, KDDI, Lumentum and Viettel have joined the industry initiative to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing industry-defined XR optics pluggable transceiver technology.

The new members, including network operators and equipment vendors, bring diverse expertise to the Open XR ecosystem, reinforcing the growing interest in software-defined optical transport networks enabled by XR optics pluggable transceiver technology. Their contributions and participation in the Forum will drive multi-vendor, interoperable solutions to enable high-bandwidth, software-configurable coherent optics from the core to the edge of the network.

"The robust multi-vendor ecosystem fostered by the Open XR Forum generates promising opportunities for accelerating the deployment of our 5G mobile and metro aggregation networks," said Tomohiro Otani, Deputy General Manager at KDDI.

"Open XR Forum is pioneering cost-saving innovations in the optical space that will optimize our telecommunications networks," said Nguyen Duc Tho, Network Strategy and Technology Innovation at Viettel Networks. "These advances hold significant promise for the optical transport layer of our 5G network infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with the Forum on future innovations."

"Lumentum looks forward to working closely with the Open XR Forum ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of coherent optics closer to the network edge," added Wupen Yuen, SVP and General Manager of the Telecom Transmission Business Unit at Lumentum. "XR optics can fundamentally grow the market for coherent optical components by changing the economics of deploying coherent in aggregation networks."

Open XR Forum is an MSA consortium bringing together network operators, equipment vendors, and component suppliers committed to building the foundation for a new generation of coherent optical solutions that will cost-effectively meet the demand for greater network scalability and flexibility. XR optics is the industry's first coherent optical solution to solve the access and aggregation challenges faced by network operators caused by the misalignment between network traffic patterns and the technology used to transport that traffic.

To learn more about becoming a member, visit www.openxrforum.org .

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers.

About Hisense Broadband

Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies (Hisense Broadband) is a global leader in the development and manufacture of optical transceivers and multimedia terminals devices. With 18 years of experience and over 4,000 employees, we provide one-stop solutions for Transmission Networks, Datacom Networks, Wireless Networks and Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in the global market.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About KDDI

KDDI, succeeded in receiving the world's first trans-Pacific television relay in 1963, has been contributing to the development of satellite communications as a pioneer for more than 50 years, including those for disaster recovery, for data links to vessels and aircrafts, and for international video transmission. In order to build a resilient future society that supports Japan's economic development and that provides solutions to social issues, KDDI has raised "KDDI VISION 2030", aiming for the creation of a society in which anyone can make their dreams a reality, by enhancing the power to connect.

About Viettel

Viettel Network Corporation (Viettel Networks) is a member of Military Industry and Telecommunications Group, currently pioneering in deploying the latest technologies such as 5G network infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure (Cloud). technology, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data (Big Data).

In May 2019, Viettel successfully made the first 5G call, officially bringing Vietnam together with the world in 5G mobile technology. Viettel's mastery of the 5G system was marked by the first call on a 5G device researched and manufactured by Viettel in January 2020.

On November 30, 2020, Viettel officially opened the earliest 5G service trial in Vietnam. Currently, Viettel has covered 5G in 27/63 provinces/cities in Vietnam with 600 5G station locations. It is expected that by the end of 2023, Viettel will cover 5G in 63/63 provinces/cities.

In August 2021, Viettel put into operation the two most modern open labs in Southeast Asia in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on 4.0 technology - Viettel Innovation Labs and became the 23rd telecommunications supplier in the world to deploy simultaneously deploying both the network and the Lab on 5G, IoT. According to the Global Mobile Operators Association (GSMA), Viettel Innovation Lab reaches the highest level of an international standard laboratory, including connection infrastructure (radio, core network), equipment (development kit) and application development environment (platform, server).

At Viettel Innovation Lab, Viettel has successfully tested and established 5G data transmission speeds of more than 4.7Gb/s. This speed is 40 times higher than 4G speed and more than 3 times higher than normal 5G speed, making Viettel one of the fastest 5G telecommunications networks in Asia. For more information, visit https://viettel.com.vn.

