PERSEFONI APPOINTS KRISTINA WYATT AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a global leader in climate data disclosure and management, today announced the appointment of Kristina Wyatt as the company's Deputy General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Wyatt's appointment marks a new chapter for Persefoni, as the firm accelerates its growth as one of the global leaders in climate data disclosure, management, and decarbonization, enabling organizations to manage their climate data/strategies with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions.

As CSO, Wyatt will lead Persefoni's Sustainability team as it supports customers in more than a dozen countries across 19 of the 20 NAICS sectors, and a partner base that includes industry leaders like Bain & Co., Workiva, PwC, Deloitte, and more . She will counsel Persefoni stakeholders through evolving ESG disclosure requirements to ensure that companies and their investors have the proper tools to measure, manage, and report on their carbon emissions.

Persefoni CEO, Kentaro Kawamori remarked, "in the 12 months Kristina has been with Persefoni, she has further established herself not just as a thought leader within the sustainability sector, but also as a peerless executive for our teammates, customers, and partners. It's an honor to promote her to this role."

Prior to joining Persefoni as Deputy General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Climate Disclosure, Wyatt served as Senior Counsel for Climate and ESG to the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance of the United States Securities & Exchange Commission. While at the SEC, Wyatt oversaw the assessment of climate-related disclosures and led the rulemaking team through drafting proposed climate disclosure rules. She also worked closely with the Commission's Office of International Affairs, engaging regularly with regulators and standards-setters in jurisdictions around the world. She also supported the U.S. Department of Treasury and other Federal agencies on a variety of matters, including a report in response to an Executive Order that addressed the impact of climate change on the nation's financial stability.

"I was excited to join Persefoni a year ago and my motivation has only grown," said Wyatt. "It is clear that climate risk is financial and operational risk, and the extent to which businesses, governments, and investors understand that risk will determine their ability to address it. We need software tools like Persefoni to make reporting easier and make climate data more reliable and useful. Organizations require a central system of record for carbon data to both comply with regulatory requirements and manage climate risk like any other financial risk. Without software, carbon accounting is unbelievably daunting and unreliable. With software, it is manageable."

Prior to the SEC, Wyatt served as Senior Counsel and Director of Sustainability at Latham & Watkins, where she established and led the firm's internal sustainability program and co-chaired the firm's ESG task force in the commercial practice. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado, and an MBA in sustainability from Yale University.

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

Persefoni is a proud signatory of both The Climate Pledge and Carbon Call to achieve a net zero carbon future by 2040.

