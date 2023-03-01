2022 Recap: InsightFinder Raises $10M that fuels product Innovations and partnerships in 2022

DURHAM, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightFinder, the leading predictive observability platform provider, rounded out a successful 2022 with a $10M Series A fundraising round and numerous product innovations for 2022. The fundraising round was led by Silicon Valley venture capital, and also included support from Yu Galaxy, Acadia Woods Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Eastlink Capital, Fellows Fund, IDEA Fund Partners, and Triangle Tweener Fund.

InsightFinder obtained SOC2 compliant certification, taking a large step towards entertaining large brands at scale on the platform. In addition, InsightFinder has recently been listed on Datadog's marketplace and as an Amazon certified partner. Both partnerships represent the highest standards of SaaS customer solutions, illustrating the critical value-add of InsightFinder's incident prediction capabilities. The company has achieved over 200% subscription renewal from all of its customers for its award-winning incident prediction solution .

InsightFinder focused on several areas of innovation in 2022 including federated learning, cloud cost efficiency for Azure, AWS, GCP, predictive capacity planning and more. These advancements will enable customers to optimize their cloud application performance while reducing costs in ways previously unavailable or difficult to determine. .

InsightFinder is committed to delivering superior customer experience through its innovative products. With the newly raised funds and its upcoming product releases, InsightFinder is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory in 2023.

About InsightFinder:

DevSecOps, IT operations, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams rely on InsightFinder to predict and prevent outages in complex distributed architectures. Powered by unique patented capabilities for incident prediction, unsupervised active learning and auto-remediation, the InsightFinder platform continuously learns from machine data to identify and fix problems before they impact web or application performance. Customers including Credit Suisse, Dell and Visa gain value quickly starting with an InsightFinders free trial and the company's pre-built integrations with Datadog, New Relic, PagerDuty and other popular DevSecOps partners. Learn more at insightfinder.com

