Hertz and Tom Brady's Namesake BRADY™ brand Supercharge New Motorsport Team

New Hertz Team JOTA hypercar racing team to compete at 100th edition of Le Mans 24 Hours and 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship

BRADY™ announced as Official Apparel Partner joining sponsors Hertz and Singer Group

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Team JOTA, the new Hypercar motor racing team sponsored by Hertz and Singer Group, today announced Tom Brady's BRADY™ as its Official Apparel Partner and unveiled the Porsche 963 LMDh race car's new Hertz Racing Gold livery.

Hertz Team JOTA is competing in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and at one the world's largest sporting events, the 100th edition of the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours. The team brings together the pedigree of one of the most experienced sports car teams of recent times in JOTA and a collective of global partners including title sponsor Hertz, California luxury brand Singer Group and now Tom Brady's next-generation apparel brand BRADY™.

Stephen Scherr, Hertz Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our sponsorship of Hertz Team JOTA marks the company's return to premium motorsports and underscores Hertz's commitment to speed, reliability, and innovation, both on and off the track. We look forward to collaborating with the BRADY Brand and Singer as we engage our customers and millions of racing fans during the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season."

BRADY™ is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity. BRADY uses technical fabrications, generations of expertise, and considered practises to create intelligently designed product for all day comfort and performance. BRADY will provide official team kit as well as travel and leisure apparel highlighting BRADY's signature quality, durability and comfort.

Tom Brady, BRADY™ Co-Founder, said: "I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time, and for BRADY™ to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity. BRADY™ and Hertz are great brands that pride themselves on teamwork, determination and providing a seamless experience, making this the perfect partnership. We're all looking forward to competing at the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours later this year."

Introducing Hertz Racing Gold

The Hertz Racing Gold livery was designed by Singer and celebrates the centenary year of the Le Mans 24 Hours bringing 100 years of racing heritage into the modern era with Hertz Team JOTA's first race car.

Rob Dickinson, Design Director, Chairman and Founder, Singer Group, Inc, said: "In designing the livery, we wanted to recognize both the past and the future. Growing up in the 1970s and '80s, drivers like Derek Bell, Hurley Haywood and Jacky Ickx were heroes, battling for hours in machines capable of well over 200mph while winning races in a golden era for Porsche. We've always been inspired by motorsport at Singer so, in the centenary year of the Le Mans 24 Hours, this golden livery celebrates all those who have competed at the highest levels of endurance racing, Hertz Team JOTA's first campaign in the World Endurance Championship, and the Porsche 963's role in driving the development of renewable fuels and hybrid technology. Spending time with this fabulous racing car gives us so much inspiration and learning. We can't wait for the first race."

The team is built on a strong foundation as current LMP2 FIA World Endurance Champions and securing 10 podiums in the last 9 years of Le Mans 24 Hours. Dieter Gass is Team Principal, and Portugal's António Félix da Costa, Britain's Will Stevens and China's Yifei Ye will drive Hertz Team JOTA's 'Mighty 38' Porsche 963.

David Clark and Sam Hignett, JOTA Co-Owners, said: "As a team, we have demonstrated our abilities to perform securing 10 podiums in the last 9 years of Le Mans 24 Hours. Thanks to the support of our new partners, we're stepping up to the Hypercar class and Hertz Team JOTA will be competing against some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. We have a strong, experienced team and as one of the few private entries into the class we're keeping the spirit of Le Mans alive and look forward to getting out on track."

Hertz Team JOTA will debut at the 1000 miles of Sebring, the first round of the 2023 World Endurance Championship in Florida on March 17. A further six rounds across, Europe, Asia and the Middle East follow with races of varying distances, from six hours to the longest at 24 hours.

For the latest Hertz Team JOTA news, race schedule, images and behind-the-scenes content, visit www.hertzracinggold.com. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @HertzRacingGold.

