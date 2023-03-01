Hivelocity Announces New Channel Partner Program

Enhanced Channel program offers competitive revenues and superior performance.

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity , the leading Bare Metal Cloud provider announced today the launch of their new global Channel Partner Program , allowing partners to deploy and modernize their clients' infrastructure with predictable pricing. The launch of Hivelocity's Channel Program comes at a time of strong growth for the company, with rising demand for their edge-ready infrastructure spreading across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Hivelocity will celebrate the launch with a kick off at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas in May.

With the addition of industry veteran Chrissy Hines, Vice President of Channel and Strategic Alliances, Hivelocity is well positioned to capture market share and expand global reach. "We are excited to officially launch the Hivelocity Channel Partner Program. As a company, we have been successful not only because of our superior product offering and network capabilities, but also because we are nimble, flexible, and simplistic to do business with. My philosophy is to make it just as easy to partner with us. I've structured this program from the eye of the partner, eliminating common channel blockers that agents and other partners tend to experience from suppliers. As we go to market, my vision is to establish quality partnerships over quantity, and we are looking forward to investing in select partners who understand the strategic value we bring to the IaaS industry, and who are willing to lean in with us." said Hines.

Designed to be simplistic, supportive, and reciprocal, the Hivelocity Channel Program focuses on three key segments of go-to-market partnerships: Technology Service Brokerage Firms, Multi-Platform Resellers, and Strategic Technology Partners.

Program Launch Highlights

Consultative: Technology Service Brokerages

Hivelocity rounded out 2022 with six of the most well-respected and productive Technology Service Brokerage Firms in the IaaS space including, Bridgepointe Technologies, UPSTACK, Inflect, and AppDirect. Equating to 85% growth in active agents, this has contributed to 110% year-over-year growth in associated channel revenue. By building trust through securing agents' long-term growth within customer accounts, reciprocal business practices, and implementing a robust marketplace for opportunity tracking, reporting, and access to sales enablement resources, Hivelocity is establishing pivotal partnerships within the agent community.

"Hivelocity is a best-of-breed provider which gives us access to key markets around the world." explained Mel Melara, Vice President of Sales and Head of Bridgepointe's Global Data Center Practice. "We've seen a spike in demand resulting from industry supply chain constraints, and this partnership gives us a new option in our portfolio for BareMetal and Infrastructure. As a tech advisory firm our clients come to us to get access to a broad range of options to help them accelerate their time to ROI, and adding Hivelocity will help us do that."

Bridgepointe Technologies is the nation's leading technology advisory firm with over 8,000 clients worldwide. Their solutions and services, which include data center and hybrid cloud, enable their clients to evaluate, implement and manage tech strategies to realize sustainable results for business growth.

Global Growth: Resellers

Over the past year, resellers have helped to increase market sales across Africa, South America, Australia, and Canada. Significant investment has been made to continue improving and enhancing their multi-platform reseller program, with increased focus on rewarding partners for driving revenue, offering up to 45% of revenue share. Reselling with Hivelocity is easy and interested resellers can get started via WHMCS, AppDirect, through the company's own API or direct agreement.

Collective Innovation: Strategic Technology Partners

Building and nurturing an ecosystem of diverse alliance partners is paramount to Hivelocity's next phase of growth. With a focus on quality partnerships that align well with Hivelocity's Bare Metal service offerings, the company aims to establish new revenue streams and bilateral alliance workflows. Notable partnerships in 2022 included Digital Realty, Wasabi, and Console Connect. Heading into 2023, Hivelocity plans to expand its existing alliance partner portfolio with a focus on cyber-security and cloud workload optimization.

"Over the past 20 years, Hivelocity has focused on perfecting our delivery of bare metal servers in an automated manner globally. With the official launch of our Channel Partner Program, we are excited to invest in select partners who understand the strategic value we bring to the IaaS industry and are willing to work alongside us to deliver top-notch solutions and services to our customers." - Steve Eschweiler, COO Hivelocity

Hivelocity Bare Metal is highly customizable and powerful, and their dedicated hardware means their services are available at a fraction of the cost of the public clouds. Partnering with Hivelocity means securing your customers with a hosting and digital infrastructure solution that's tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, its cost-effective payment structure can save customers upwards of 500% annually. Finally, through partnering with Hivelocity, customers gain access to Hivelocity's award-winning, in-facility, 24x7x365 support. With more data center locations and customization options than ever, there's never been a better time to see what the Hivelocity difference can mean for you and your customers.

To learn more email channel@hivelocity.net . If you are interested in joining the Hivelocity Channel Partner program, you can fill out the application HERE .

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity is a privately held company that has been a fixture in the dedicated server hosting industry for over 20 years. With 40+ international locations operating in 29 global markets across 6 continents, Hivelocity's Bare Metal Cloud solutions can help you reach 80% of the world's internet population in under 25 milliseconds.

To learn more about Hivelocity, visit https://www.hivelocity.net .

