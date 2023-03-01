Sony Electronics Introduces 2023 BRAVIA XR TV Lineup

Five new models have been announced to round out Sony's highly anticipated lineup, with features including New XR Clear Image for a fully immersive at-home theater experience

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its 2023 BRAVIA XR™ TV Lineup, with Cognitive Processor XR™, for the ultimate home entertainment experience. There are five new models in the BRAVIA XR line: X95L and X93L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED and A80L OLED. All models are equipped with features to provide consumers with an immersive experience for watching movies, streaming apps1, gaming and more.

2023 BRAVIA XR TVs have the updated Cognitive Processor XR, featuring the all new XR Clear Image on select models2, which improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action. The Cognitive Processor XR enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness and decreased blooming.

Additionally, each model offers Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronizes the TV's audio system with the center channel of a compatible Sony soundbar turning it into the center speaker for the ultimate, immersive at-home experience.2 For consumers looking for an even more immersive sound experience, each model also works with Sony soundbars to offer 360 Spatial Sound Mapping3 which generates phantom speakers and sound field optimization. New this year, the X95L features Acoustic Multi-Audio+™, using frame tweeters to elevate the sound in a way that matches the image on screen. The A95L and A80L models feature Acoustic Surface Audio+™ with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen, perfectly matching with what's playing on screen.

The 2023 BRAVIA XR lineup also allows gamers to take their PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming. Other features include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the Black Equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs. New this year is the ability to customize the size of the screen with the Screen Size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen4. The A95L model also features Multi-View, where users can watch walk-throughs and gameplay guides side-by-side while simultaneously playing their favorite titles.

Additionally, Sony is keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency and reviewing energy consumption during use. Additionally, the new Eco Dashboard included on all 2023 models allows users to easily customize energy saving preferences and settings.

"We are excited to bring a new lineup that continues to bring Sony's best spatial entertainment and gaming experiences with picture and sound," said Tyler Ishida, President of Sony Home Entertainment. "Sony is proud to offer a full suite of home entertainment options for all of our consumers."

Key BRAVIA XR lineup features:

Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image: The Cognitive Processor XR replicates content the way people see and hear for an incredibly lifelike experience. The latest iteration of the Cognitive Processor XR for 2023 enters a new chapter in its development with advanced XR Clear Image. This technology further reduces noise and reduces blur in motion, creating scenes that burst with life.

Elevate the experience with Sony's sound products: Sony's new BRAVIA XR TVs are an excellent match for an array of Sony sound products, such as the HT-A9 Home Theater System or the HT-A7000, HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, a new frontier of spatial sound technology, is the latest addition to models HT-A7000 and HT-A5000. By calibrating sound to the chosen viewing room, the technology creates multiple optimally arranged phantom speakers for a wider and more immersive cinematic sound field. 3

Acoustic Center Sync: Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars – Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TV speakers with select Sony soundbars and AV receivers to reinforce the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound. When paired with Sony Home Audio products, consumers can expect a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience. 5 ,6

XR Backlight Master Drive and Mini LED: Powered by Cognitive Processor XR™, the XR Backlight Master Drive uses a Sony-developed local dimming algorithm to control thousands of tiny, ultra-dense Mini LEDs with absolute precision and independence, delivering extraordinary brightness, impressive dynamic range, deep blacks and beautifully natural colors.

Perfect for PlayStation® 5 and new Gaming functions: Gamers can take their PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode that optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming. 7 With the newly added Game Menu, it has never been easier to fine-tune gaming settings and assist functions. All the essentials are at the gamer's fingertips for on the fly adjustments. Additionally, the BRAVIA XR A95L features Multi View , making it easier than ever to watch walkthroughs side-by-side while the gamer plays their favorite titles.

BRAVIA CORE: The BRAVIA CORE 8 app is a pre-loaded movie service that comes with five, 10 or 15 movie credits to watch the latest releases and popular classics and additional movies up to 24 months of unlimited streaming, with the purchase of a BRAVIA XR TV. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream™ 9 and IMAX® Enhanced 10 , content is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. Featuring BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode, movies will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings including IMAX® Enhanced mode to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience. Over time, the app experience will be enriched with new features.

Crunchyroll® remote button: The Crunchyroll remote button 11 gives BRAVIA users one-touch access to one of the world's largest anime libraries, a collection of more than 18,000 hours of anime, comprising more than 44,000 episodes and feature films, translated in multiple languages. Simulcasting is also accessible, so Japanese titles can be watched from abroad following broadcast in Japan . 12

BRAVIA CAM: BRAVIA CAM can detect the viewer's position to optimize the picture and sound according to room environment and viewing distance.

Google TV: See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV 13 , all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, "Hey Google, find action movies" to search across apps. 14

Built with sustainability in mind: During manufacturing, Sony is reducing overall plastic usage by approximately 60% 15 , and is cutting emissions by approximately 15% by using smaller and lighter packaging during transportation. 16

All Eco settings in one place: The Eco dashboard keeps all user settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go. With the Easy Setup option, users can optimize settings for their viewing environment.

New Sony TV Models and Key Features

BRAVIA XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV:

[85" class (84.6" diag.)]

Intelligent and powerful TV processing: The Cognitive Processor XR replicates how we see the real world to deliver a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

Ultimate backlight control: XR Backlight Master Drive technology fine tunes the picture resulting in deep blacks and natural colors reinvigorating movies and games.

Mini LED contrast and color: See ultimate contrast from thousands of Mini LEDs and billions of accurate colors controlled by the precision of XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Triluminos Pro technologies.

Google TV: See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV10, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, "Hey Google, find action movies" to search across apps. 11

Enjoy movies included with BRAVIA CORE: Enjoy streaming high-quality 4K UHD and IMAX® Enhanced movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app, exclusively on select Sony TVs. 6 , 8

Perfect for PlayStation® 5: Take PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming. 6

All game settings in one place: With Game Menu, quickly manage game picture settings and assist functions in a single convenient interface.

HDMI 2.1 gaming: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, and ALLM. 14

Picture and sound precisely aligned: With Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and Dolby Atmos support, frame tweeters, in addition to the TVs speakers, elevates the sound so what the user hears matches the picture they see. 4

Enhanced entertainment: Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. 4 , 11 ,17

More clarity, less noise: Bring back lost texture and detail, with reduced noise and blur, and see all HD and digital content upscaled to near-4K resolution with XR 4K Upscaling and XR Clear Image. 14

X-Anti Reflection & X-Wide angle: Minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience and provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining brightness.

Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars: Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TV speakers with select Sony soundbars to reinforce the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound. 3

Enhanced TV experience with optional BRAVIA CAM: Allow BRAVIA CAM to automatically adjust picture and sound according to the room environment and seating location.

All Eco settings in one place: The Eco dashboard keeps all settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go. With an Easy Setup Wizard, optimize settings for the environment.

BRAVIA XR X93L 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV:

[85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), ]

Intelligent and powerful TV processing: The Cognitive Processor XR replicates how we see the real world to deliver a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

Ultimate backlight control: XR Backlight Master Drive technology fine tunes the picture resulting in deep blacks and natural colors reinvigorating movies and games.

Mini LED contrast and color: See ultimate contrast from thousands of Mini LEDs and billions of accurate colors controlled by the precision of XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Triluminos Pro technologies.

Google TV: See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV10, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, "Hey Google, find action movies" to search across apps. 11

Enjoy movies included with BRAVIA CORE: Enjoy streaming high-quality 4K UHD and IMAX® Enhanced movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app, exclusively on select Sony TVs. 6 , 8

Perfect for PlayStation® 5: Take PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming. 6

All game settings in one place: With Game Menu, quickly manage game picture settings and assist functions in a single convenient interface.

HDMI 2.1 gaming: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, and ALLM. 16 , 14

Picture and sound precisely aligned: With Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos support, sound positioning tweeters, in addition to the TVs speakers, elevates the sound so what the user hears matches the picture they see. 4

Enhanced entertainment: Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX® Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. 6 , 10 , 17

X-Anti Reflection & X-Wide angle: Minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience and provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more brightness.

Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars: Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TV speakers with select Sony soundbars to reinforce the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound. 3

Enhanced TV experience with optional BRAVIA CAM: Allow BRAVIA CAM to automatically adjust picture and sound according to the room environment and seating location. 5

All Eco settings in one place: The Eco dashboard keeps all settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go. With an Easy Setup Wizard, optimize settings for the environment.

BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV:

[98" class (97.5" diag.), 85" class (84.6" diag.), 75" class (74.5" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.6" diag.)]

Intelligent and powerful TV processing: The Cognitive Processor XR replicates how we see the real world to deliver a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

Full Array LED contrast and color: With brightness approximately up to 130% compared to the previous year's model - the X90K has precisely controlled backlighting so the viewer can see enhanced contrast and billions of accurate colors, controlled by XR Contrast Booster and XR Triluminos Pro technologies.

Google TV: See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV10 all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, "Hey Google, find action movies" to search across apps. 11

Enjoy movies included with BRAVIA CORE: Enjoy streaming high-quality 4K UHD and IMAX® Enhanced movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app, exclusively on select Sony TVs. 6 , 8

Perfect for PlayStation® 5: Take PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming. 6

All game settings in one place: With Game Menu, quickly manage game picture settings and assist functions in a single convenient interface. 14, 16

HDMI 2.1 gaming: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, and ALLM. 16 , 14

Picture and sound precisely aligned: With Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos support, sound positioning tweeters, in addition to the TVs speakers, elevates the sound so what the user hears matches the picture they see. 4

Enhanced entertainment: Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX® Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. 6 , 10 , 17

More clarity, less noise: Bring back lost texture and detail, with reduced noise and blur, and see all HD and digital content upscaled to near-4K resolution with XR 4K Upscaling and XR Clear Image. 14

Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars: Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TV speakers with select Sony soundbars to reinforce the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound. 3

Enhanced TV experience with optional BRAVIA CAM: Allow BRAVIA CAM to automatically adjust picture and sound according to the room environment and seating location. 5

All Eco settings in one place: The Eco dashboard keeps all settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go. With an Easy Setup Wizard, optimize settings for the environment.

BRAVIA XR A95L 4K HDR QD-OLED Google TV

[77" class (76.7" diag.), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.6" diag.)]

Intelligent and powerful TV processing: The Cognitive Processor XR replicates how we see the real world to deliver a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

QD-OLED Screen: With a QD-OLED screen, enhanced by XR Triluminos Max technology, experience color performance with approximately 200% brighter than the A95K with enhanced color brightness.

Definitive contrast: Individually lit pixels produce pure black so movies, shows, and games burst to life on screen with extraordinary detail and depth.

Google TV: See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV10, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, "Hey Google, find action movies" to search across apps. 11

Enjoy movies included with BRAVIA CORE : Enjoy streaming high-quality 4K UHD and IMAX® Enhanced movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app, exclusively on select Sony TVs. 10 , 8

Perfect for PlayStation® 5: Take PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming. 6

All game settings in one place: With Game Menu, quickly manage game picture settings and assist functions in a single convenient interface.

HDMI 2.1 gaming: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, and ALLM. 14 ,

Enhanced entertainment: Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX® Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. 6,10

The screen is the speaker: With Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, hear true immersive audio with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen perfectly matching with what's playing on screen. 3

More clarity, less noise: Bring back lost texture and detail, with reduced noise and blur, and see all HD and digital content upscaled to near-4K resolution with XR 4K Upscaling and XR Clear Image. 14

Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars: Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TV speakers with select Sony soundbars to reinforce the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound. 3

Enhanced TV experience with included BRAVIA CAM: Allow BRAVIA CAM to automatically adjust picture and sound according to the room environment and seating location. 5

All Eco settings in one place: The Eco dashboard keeps all settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go. With an Easy Setup Wizard, optimize settings for the environment.

BRAVIA XR A80L 4K HDR OLED Google TV:

[83" class (82.5" diag), 77" class (76.7" diag), 65" class (64.5" diag.), 55" class (54.6" diag.)]

Intelligent and powerful TV processing: The Cognitive Processor XR replicates how we see the real world to deliver a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

Acoustic Surface Audio+: With Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos support, hear true immersive audio with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen perfectly matching with what's playing on screen. 4

OLED contrast and color: XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Pro technologies allow the consumer to feel the beauty of OLED with brightness approximately 110% compared to the previous year's model - the A80K, with immersive depth and realism, pure black, detailed shadows, and billions of accurate colors.

Google TV: See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV10, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, "Hey Google, find action movies" to search across apps. 11

Enjoy movies included with BRAVIA CORE: Enjoy streaming high-quality 4K UHD and IMAX® Enhanced movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app, exclusively on select Sony TVs. 6 , 8

Perfect for PlayStation® 5: Take PlayStation® 5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming. 6

All game settings in one place: With Game Menu, quickly manage game picture settings and assist functions in a single convenient interface.

HDMI 2.1 gaming: Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features 4K /120, VRR, and ALLM. 14

Enhanced entertainment: Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX® Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. 4 , 11 , 15

More clarity, less noise: Bring back lost texture and detail, with reduced noise and blur, and see all HD and digital content upscaled to near-4K resolution with XR 4K Upscaling and XR Clear Image. 14

Pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars: Acoustic Center Sync synchronizes the TV speakers with select Sony soundbars to reinforce the center speaker channel for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound. 3

Enhanced TV experience with optional BRAVIA CAM: Allow BRAVIA CAM to automatically adjust picture and sound according to the room environment and seating location. 5

All Eco settings in one place: The Eco dashboard keeps all settings in one place, making it easier to change them individually or in one go. With an Easy Setup Wizard, optimize settings for the environment.

Pricing and Availability

Suggested retail price and retail availability will be announced in spring 2023. For more information on new Sony television models, please watch Sony's BRAVIA XR announcement video here or visit the BRAVIA XR website: https://electronics.sony.com/bravia-xr-TV.

To learn more about each US model, please visit the links below:

For more information regarding pricing and availability in Canada, please visit: https://www.sony.ca/en/bravia.

To learn more about each CA model, please visit the links below:

For more information on all Sony televisions, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/c/all-tvs.

For more information on all Sony soundbars, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/c/soundbars.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. XR Clear Image feature will be available via firmware update in Spring 2023.

2 Except for X93L

3 To use 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, it is necessary to run the auto calibration on the receiver using the supplied calibration microphone that comes with the receiver. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping can work with passive speakers and compatible wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S & SA-RS5) but they must be connected to the receiver for the calibration.

4 Firmware update for Screen Size feature will be available by 2023.

5 Compatible soundbars: HT-A9, HT-A7000, HT-A5000, HT-A3000

6 Dolby Vision and Atmos content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

7 To activate Auto HDR Tone Mapping, must enable feature when pairing TV and PS5 for the first time; or will need to disconnect TV and PS5, perform factory reset on PS5 and enable the feature during initial setup. Auto Genre Picture Mode works when Auto Picture Mode on the TV is set to ON. Both features are supported only when PS5 and TV are directly connected. Applicable models: All BRAVIA XR models, X85K, X80K.

8 Purchase an eligible TV and register for BRAVIA CORE™ by February 23, 2026 to be eligible for promotion offers. Available movies subject to change. Terms and conditions apply, for more details see https://www.sony.net/bravia-core. Network services, content, and operating system and software of product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information.

9 User must setup broadband network environment. By default, Pure Stream setting is turned OFF and must be turned ON in BRAVIA CORE settings. BRAVIA CORE offers streaming between 30Mbps-80Mbps once user turns ON Pure Stream. To access Pure Stream at 30Mbps, user must have a minimum internet speed of 43Mbps over Wi-Fi. To access highest quality Pure Stream available at 80Mbps user must have minimum internet speed of 115Mbps over Wi-Fi. Subject to user's network operator's video streaming restrictions, BRAVIA CORE automatically selects the best bitrate as following with adaptive streaming functionality based on the internet speed available.

10 IMAX® Enhanced content enables a full IMAX® Enhanced experience on IMAX® Enhanced Certified BRAVIA TV with compatible streaming services such as BRAVIA CORE, or compatible content devices such as Blu-ray players, connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

11 Button coverage regions: Americas, Europe and a part of Asia pacific.

12 Features, content, and availability of programming are subject to subscriber status and vary by region. Additional licensing restrictions may apply.

13 Live TV capability not available in Canada

14 User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system, and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device.

15 The products with 60% reduction are only available with certain models and in certain regions.

16 The 15% is compared to FY18 models. The ratio may vary by model.

17 Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capabilities, and content availability. www.netflix.com/termsofuse.

