NACD Opens Call for Nominations for 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing 23,000+ corporate board members, today announced a call for nominations for the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, recognizing boards that have improved their governance, created long-term value, and build innovative and inclusive workplaces and boardrooms by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

The NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards will be given to five (5) organizations, one in each of the five award categories: (1) Public Company—Large Cap, (2) Public Company—Mid Cap, (3) Public Company—Small Cap, (4) Privately owned company, and (5) Nonprofit organization.

"For more than 20 years, NACD has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the boardroom by supporting real and actionable change in the boardroom," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "These awards recognize the strides made in bringing together more diverse leaders and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment."

Nominations will be evaluated by an independent, external selection committee of leading corporate directors who have diverse skills, experiences, and insights. Nominated boards will be assessed based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives; how the boards' DE&I approaches impact the organization's employees and external stakeholders; and how those initiatives benefit the company and its operations. Organizations will also be recognized for their innovative approaches to the issues surrounding DE&I in the workplace.

To nominate a board, visit the NACD DE&I Awards platform. Nominations close Monday, April 17, 2023.

For more information on how to apply, visit the NACD DE&I Awards Nomination guidelines.

Winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala, during the 2023 NACD Summit, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Please note that ineligible companies include governmental organizations, non-US entities, and previous winners from the past five (5) years of the NACD DE&I Awards (2018-2022). Companies identified as finalists are still eligible to be nominated, regardless of the year they were recognized.

For questions, please contact dei@nacdonline.org.

For more information on NACD's commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD Diversity & Inclusion Resource Center and the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of 23,000+ members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

