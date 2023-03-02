NEW KEYNOTE AND FEATURED SESSIONS ADDED TO SXSW EDU® LINEUP LEADING UP TO 2023 CONFERENCE AND FESTIVAL

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona, Editor in Chief of The Texas Tribune Sewell Chan, and Terah Lyons join to discuss topics such as school safety, the teacher pipeline, ChatGPT, and HBCU funding

AUSTIN, Texas , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With South by Southwest EDU® just under a week away, we're excited to share new and exciting Keynote and Featured Sessions being added to the lineup. Leading experts and advocates spanning policy, higher education and media have been confirmed to facilitate conversations dissecting several of the most pertinent topics impacting the education sector today ranging from school safety to the teacher pipeline. The newly added sessions are as follows:

Keynote Session:

Safer Schools: Students, Educators, & Mental Health One Year After Uvalde

On May 24, 2022, 19 schoolchildren and two educators were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in the second deadliest such shooting in U.S. history. The tragedy raised questions not only about gun safety and policing, but also about mental health, social media, loneliness, and the erosion of student well-being that began even before COVID-19. In partnership with The Texas Tribune, Sewell Chan, editor in chief, will moderate a panel with health and education experts and with the parent of a child whose life was taken in Uvalde.

Speakers:

Moderator - Sewell Chan, Editor in Chief, The Texas Tribune

Nick Allen, Ph.D., Ann Swindells Professor of Clinical Psychology, Center for Digital Mental Health, University of Oregon

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, Lexi's Mom & President, Lives Robbed

Odis Johnson Jr., Ph.D., Bloomberg Distinguished Professor & Executive Director, Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, Johns Hopkins University

Featured Sessions:

Supporting HBCUs for Equity in Education & Beyond

HBCUs are pillars of local communities, driving social, economic and cultural growth for all Americans. However, they continue to be under-resourced and undervalued. This conversation will explore how nonprofits, corporations and institutions of higher education must work together to invest in educational equity.

Speakers:

Mark Brown, Executive Director, Student Freedom Initiative (SFI)

Mambu Sherman, Executive Director, Southern Communities Initiative

Suzanne Walsh, President, Bennett College

Raise the Bar to Elevate & Diversify the Teaching Profession

Join a discussion of the teacher pipeline, both the shortages and the lack of diversity. How can we attract young people to the teaching profession as well as build a strong and diverse teacher pipeline to help school districts stem the tide of retirements and the current teaching shortage? You will hear about national and local strategies being used to recruit, retain, and support prospective teachers.

Speakers:

Miguel A. Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education

Javaid Siddiqi, President & CEO, The Hunt Institute

Michael Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College

Teaching & Learning in the Age of AI: What's Next?

As OpenAI's ChatGPT continues to amaze with its abilities to craft essays, write computer code, and even pass a medical licensing exam, the potential of AI in education becomes increasingly clear. This panel will explore the current and future impact of AI on education, from smart teaching assistants to emerging ethical concerns. Join us as we explore cutting-edge advances and exciting possibilities for teaching and learning in the age of AI.

Speakers:

Moderator - John Bailey, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Terah Lyons, Fellow, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Cameron Wilson, President, Code.org

Fostering the Next Generation of Storytellers

Hear how these art industry leaders have overcome adversity in school and how identifying what they thought was a weakness as a superpower has allowed them to be successful today. They will do a deep dive into how to understand and support the next generation of creative leaders in and out of the classroom.

Speakers:

Phillip Boutté Jr, CEO & Co-Founder, 9B Collective Studio

Nicole Hendrix, Co-Founder & Executive Director, BRIC Foundation

Alison Mann, Manager & Co-President + Co-Founder & CEO, BRIC Foundation

Mike Uwandi, Concept Artist, 9B Collective Studio

