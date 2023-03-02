Schulte Roth & Zabel Launches Beneficial Ownership Guide for Global Securities Holders

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) today launched a new reporting service for holders of securities of public companies around the world.

The Beneficial Ownership Guide provides information about the disclosure regimes of 35 countries. Updated annually, this information includes rules on disclosing positions to issuers, the market and regulators, as well as procedures and timelines for doing so.

Provided as a subscription service to clients of SRZ, the Beneficial Ownership Guide is built for private funds and other investors. It is a companion to the World Sky Service, which summarizes private placement laws around the world for private equity and hedge funds.

"Fund managers who invest in securities of public companies face complex, ever-changing regulatory requirements across jurisdictions," said David Efron, co-managing partner of SRZ and co-head of the firm's Investment Management Group. "Pairing this with our World Sky Service reports, which summarize private placement laws in countries around the world, the Beneficial Ownership Guide provides sophisticated investors with the information they need to remain compliant."

Subscribers to the Beneficial Ownership Guide can access the service by clicking here. If you are a client of the firm and would like to learn more about this service, please contact SRZConnectHelp@srz.com.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel:

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm advises clients on investment management, corporate and transactional matters, and provides counsel on securities regulatory compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm's practices include: antitrust; bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors' rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity & data privacy; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; estate planning; estate & trust administration; environmental, social and governance (ESG); family law; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; nonprofits; philanthropic planning; PIPEs; private credit, distressed investing & direct lending; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; trading agreements; and white collar defense & government investigations.

Contacts:

Stanton

Mike Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

Schulte Roth & Zabel

Josh Epstein

josh.epstein@srz.com

212-610-7539

View original content:

SOURCE Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP