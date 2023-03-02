Secure Digital Markets Announces Landmark Expansion with SDM Financial

SDM Financial brings derivatives trading services to its clientele

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Secure Digital Markets (SDM), North America's leading digital asset brokerage, announces the launch of its US-based affiliated company SDM Financial.

SDM Financial will offer options and futures trading to its clients, allowing them to manage risk exposure and take advantage of market opportunities. Leveraging the latest technology and advanced trading algorithms, SDM Financial provides clients with a wide range of trading services that are fast, reliable and secure. This service will only be offered in jurisdictions where it may be legally offered*.

On this major expansion, SDM CEO David Shafrir said, "The launch of SDM Financial is a strategic move by the company as derivatives trading has become increasingly popular in recent years. The market for derivatives has grown rapidly as more investors seek to hedge against market risk, take advantage of price movements, and manage their portfolios more effectively. This has led to a demand for more sophisticated trading tools and services that can help investors manage their exposure to risk and make informed decisions about their investments."

SDM Financial Managing Director Alan Mittleman adds, "Our clients continue to seek hedging strategies and alpha generating trades. By offering derivative execution, we allow our clients to meet these needs. With our team's 20+ year derivative trading experience, SDM Financial will be providing a lot of value-add in this space."

SDM Financial offers a suite of services related to high-end derivatives trading:

State-of-the-art trading execution and tools, tremendous liquidity, customized solutions and real-time market data.

Online courses and webinars to help clients understand the basics of derivatives trading.

SDM Financial will offer around the clock service from experienced traders and market analysts to help clients navigate the complexities of derivatives trading.

*SDM Financial services are not offered in Canada and are unavailable to Canadian residents.

About Secure Digital Markets (SDM): Secure Digital Markets (SDM) is a digital asset brokerage operating on a global scale providing OTC cryptocurrency spot trading, crypto-backed lending and staking services to institutional, high net-worth, and corporate clients across 60+ international markets. We offer a custom pathway to digital asset liquidity and off-exchange transactions. SDM streamlines the acquisition, storage, and liquidation of digital assets in a secure and compliant manner.

