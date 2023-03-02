Stability AI Announces Stability For Blender; Text To Image Creation in 3D

LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stability AI , a community-driven artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced Stability for Blender, a free, easy way to use Stable Diffusion inside Blender. Blender is a professional open-source 3D computer graphics software. With this new tool, it allows users to generate textures, videos and more inside Stable Diffusion.

Stability for Blender is Stability AI's officially supported, zero-hassle way to use the Stability SDK inside Blender. With no dependencies to install and no GPU required, Stability for Blender lets you add AI post-processing effects to renders with just an internet connection – something that previously required owning prohibitively expensive hardware. Stability for Blender enables people to:

Transform creations with Stable Diffusion based on post-processing effects.

Generate textures and images for any purpose with its image editor integration.

Keyframe all properties for image generation. This means users can create animations that use Blender's built-in animation system to automate properties in Stable Diffusion.

With the ability to generate textures and videos directly within Stable Diffusion, users can streamline workflows, reduce context, switch between different software and tools, improve collaboration, and create highly customizable assets that reduce both time and cost.

For more information, please visit Stabilty for Blender .

About Stability AI

Stability AI is the world's leading open source generative artificial intelligence company, collaborating with public and private sector partners to bring next generation infrastructure to a global audience. Headquartered in London with developers across the globe, Stability AI's open source ethos provides the definitive path for cutting-edge research in imaging, language, code, audio, video, 3D content, design, biotech and other scientific studies. For more information, visit https://stability.ai .

