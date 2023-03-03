BLACK+DECKER® Showcases Latest and Soon-to-be Launched Lifestyle and Cleaning Products at The Inspired Home Show

BLACK+DECKER to showcase bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker, BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ System Expansion, as well as SUMMITSERIES™ Select and POWERSERIES Extreme™ MAX Stick Vacuums

Expanded BLACK+DECKER floorcare at The Inspired Home Show to include robotic vacuums as well as additional corded stick vacuum options

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard for cordless innovation and design of home products, brings its latest and soon-to-be-launched products to The Inspired Home Show, taking place from March 4-7 in Chicago, Illinois. BLACK+DECKER will showcase some of the brand's latest and soon-to-be products including the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker, the expansion of the kitchen wand™ family of attachments and the latest in stick vacuum technology with the POWERSERIES Extreme™ MAX Cordless the SUMMITSERIES™ Select.

BLACK+DECKER will also be debuting its expanded floorcare product line including the ROBOSERIES, a robotic vacuuming option, as well as corded stick vacuum options with the POWERSERIES, UPRIGHTSERIES and WET DRY SERIES.

"Making life easier so you can enjoy more is what drives BLACK+DECKER's product portfolio," said Kendall Nohe, Global Director of Product Marketing at BLACK+DECKER. "We are focused on expanding and innovating our cleaning products as well as bringing cordless to other entertainment areas of your home. We're excited to display how infusing BLACK+DECKER into your household can help make life easier and more joyful."

BLACK+DECKER products and innovations at The Inspired Home Show will be on display at booth #L12310 and additional details are available below.

bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker

Available in Spring 2023, the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker allows guests to enjoy cocktails just about anywhere. Using the power cord to charge and power the machine at home, the party is now portable with the ability to bring the cordless cocktail maker to BBQs, block parties, tailgates and more without being constrained by outlet locations and extension cords. Choose from over 50 Bartesian® cocktail capsules**, select the preferred drink strength, from mocktail to strong, and the cocktail maker dispenses the right amount of each ingredient to make the perfect cocktail every time. Even better –multi-color lights ensure the party comes along, with flashing lights beneath each bottle as liquor is dispensed as well as a colorful light-sequence Party Mode option.

Features:

Portable: Included battery, which charges in the machine while plugged in, enables guests to take the cocktail maker wherever the party is without worrying about nearby outlets.

Cordless Runtime: Makes over 250 drinks per charge†

Enhanced Party Mode: Match the décor or party theme with a rainbow of colors that light under the bottles and digital display

**Bartesian(R) cocktail capsules and liquor sold separately

† With a fully charged 20V MAX* 1.5aH battery (LBXR20 included) using a Bartesian® Long Island Iced Tea capsule (sold separately) with the drink strength set to regular.

BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ Expands its Range

Living up to its name as The Ultimate Kitchen Sidekick™, the BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ introduces two new attachments: a food chopper, with the ability to chop, dice, mince and blend, as well as a hand mixer, ideal for baking prep. The kitchen wand food chopper attachment includes measurement markings for precise food preparation as well as a liquid port for ingredient integration while in use. The cordless hand mixer attachment, which includes two mixer beaters, is also used with the kitchen multi-tool base. Even clean-up is made easy with kitchen wand – the hand mixer beaters, food chopper blade, food chopper bowl and liquid port cover are dishwasher safe using normal dishwashing settings on the top rack only. The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand new attachments will be available in March 2023.

Features:

Food Chopping and Hand Mixing: Food chopper and hand mixing attachments provide additional cooking and baking capabilities, complementing the already-available 6 kitchen wand attachments

Easy Clean up: Dishwasher safe cleaning for hand mixer beaters, food chopper blade, food chopper bowl, and liquid port cover using normal settings on the dishwasher's top rack only

BLACK+DECKER® POWERSERIES Extreme™ MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum

Available in March, BLACK+DECKER's POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum. With up to 56 minutes of runtime in hand vac mode* and up to 37 minutes runtime in stick vac mode**, the POWERSERIES Extreme MAX features a tangle-free beater bar that helps prevent hair wrap as well as a cyclonic system to keep dust out of the filter. The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum features a sleek, lightweight design for portability and LED lights that allow users to visibly see floor debris being cleaned in real-time.

*Per charge, measured at low speed in hand vacuum mode.

** Per charge, measured at low speed in stick vacuum mode.

BLACK+DECKER® SUMMITSERIES™ Select Cordless Stick Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER introduces the SUMMITSERIES Select Cordless Stick Vacuum. The SUMMITSERIES Select utilizes a brushless motor and a 6-stage, fully sealed filtration system to capture dust particles. With bristles that create edge-to-edge cleaning, the SUMMITSERIES vacuum cleans in hard-to-reach areas of your home. The BLACK+DECKER® SUMMITSERIES Select will be available in Fall 2023.

Controllable Comfort with the BLACK+DECKER® Wearable comfortpak™

A wearable cooling and heating device for instant thermal, cordless comfort, the comfortpak from BLACK+DECKER, provides control over uncomfortable temperatures at home, in the office and outdoors. The device has three cooling and three warming temperatures and fits into the included 360° lanyard, with the ability to be worn to target different areas of the body, such as the back of your neck or on the front of your chest. Available now on blackanddecker.com and Amazon.

Instant Effects: Immediately feel changes in device surface temperature

Multiple Ways to Use: Use the included lanyard or target your pulse points by using it as a handheld device and placing it against the inner wrist or holding in hand

BLACK+DECKER® Expands Floorcare Capabilities with Robotic and Corded Products

Robotic and corded stick vacuum options from BLACK+DECKER will also be on display at this year's Inspired Home Show, including:

ROBOSERIES: Intelligent robot vacuum with two-hour run-time, ultra-strong suction and large dustbin combined with intelligent path navigation all controlled via app. MSRP $129.99

ROBOSERIES+: A self-emptying robotic vacuum that uses gyroscope sensors to map out the cleaning environment. MSRP: $279.99

ROBOSERIES PRO: With the ability to vacuum and mop, this model uses 360 LIDAR for customized cleaning and the ability to add virtual boundaries and mapping via an app. Bagless Auto Empty Base MSRP: $349.99

UPRIGHT SERIES: With a 2L dust cup and 21-inch cord, this lightweight and powerful vacuum is perfect for starters. MSRP $79.99

UPRIGHT SERIES+: Ideal for hard floors and most carpets, the UPRIGHT SERIES+ includes a 4L dust cup and 30-inch cord with cord wind feature for easy use. MSRP: $129.99

POWERSERIES LITE: This 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum can convert to a hand-vac and features a crevice attachment. MSRP: $29.99

POWER SERIES+: Featuring a cyclone filter and HEPA filtration for optimal particle Removal, the POWER SERIES+ includes a 2-in-1 crevice brush and LED lights. MSRP: $99.99

WET+DRY SERIES: All-in-one with vacuuming and mopping, the WET+DRY SERIES uses a two-tank system and lemon fresh cleaning solution that lasts up to 25 cleanings. MSRP: $179.99

For more information on current product offerings and to keep up with these exciting new product launches from BLACK+DECKER, visit www.blackanddecker.com.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

