VRM Mortgage Services: Announces New Vice President over Strategic Initiatives

DALLAS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VRM Mortgage Services has announced the addition of Leigh Gibson, PMP, MBB, CKF as its new Vice President over Strategic Initiatives.

Holding an MBA in Computer Science, as well as certifications for Program Management, Six Sigma (Master Black Belt) and Kaizen, Ms. Gibson has been successful in developing products and solutions that provide scalable long term impact within the markets they serve.

Over her last 12 years at VRM Mortgage Services, Gibson has been driving structured process improvement disciplines for VRM and the mortgage industry at large. With her expertise, VRM has been able to foster a culture of continuous improvement, cost reductions, and expanded service offerings. With her new position as Vice President over Strategic Initiatives, Gibson will help guide VRM's mission and momentum towards new and improved solutions and marketability.

As Vice President of VRM's Strategic Initiatives division - which leads VRM through the research and development of new products and services, as well as improve current products and services - Gibson will continue to help VRM address the needs of the industry.

The Strategic Initiatives division at VRM will use qualitative and quantitative studies to refine products and services and, according to Gibson, "VRM's Strategic Initiatives division will identify, refine and develop solutions that satisfy the customer needs in an ever changing market. Product concepts, born out of thorough research & development, will bring new life to the industry and create a positive momentum of change."

"By evaluating every facet in the value chain, we can deliver on products and services that help our customers either upstream or downstream, and that is a cornerstone of process improvement and product innovation," says Gibson.

VRM Mortgage Services provides a variety of services to coordinate the support function of performing and non-performing loans, from commercial property solutions and short sale services to title & closing coordination and field services.

