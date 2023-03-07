Frameplay Appoints Former Tencent EMEA President Jurgen Post as Chairman of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frameplay , the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced Jurgen Post's appointment as the company's chairman of the board.

Post has over 35 years of industry experience and served as CEO of Miniclip after its acquisition by Tencent, one of the world's largest video game and social media platforms. As president of international partnerships at Tencent EMEA, Post led the merger and acquisition activity of over 10 video game studios, six of which he was also a non-executive director. Post spent over a decade at SEGA holding multiple positions, including President/COO of SEGA Europe.

"Jurgen is not only a pioneer in the gaming industry, but a true leader, influencing the development of several of the world's most popular games and gaming devices. He has also led some of the largest deals within the gaming industry," said Jonathon Troughton, CEO of Frameplay. "Jurgen joining Frameplay as chairman of the board reinforces the value that we bring to industry, and sets the stage for our exciting future. Having intrinsic in-game advertising backed by an industry titan like Jurgen solidifies the trajectory of this advertising channel within both the gaming and advertising ecosystems."

As chairman of the board, Post will provide leadership and strategic oversight to Frameplay.

"Upon being introduced to Frameplay, I was immediately drawn to their vision of creating sustainable monetization efforts for game studios, whilst still remaining true to gamers' preference of an uninterrupted gaming experience," said Jurgen Post. "Frameplay's solution to an industry-wide monetization problem is allowing the world's most innovative brands to captivate the attention of a formerly untapped audience. I look forward to being a part of Frameplay's mission and supporting their industry-leading intrinsic in-game advertising efforts."

To learn more about how Frameplay is revolutionizing the intrinsic in-game industry, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About Frameplay

Frameplay is an award-winning, global in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit: www.frameplay.gg .

