Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter & Composer SEAN JONES on Sunday April 2 at 7:30 P.M.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 7, 2023 -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter and Composer SEAN JONES on Sunday April 2 at 7:30 P.M. Sean Jones is a musical chameleon and is comfortable in any musical setting no matter what the role or the genre. He is equally adept in being a member of an ensemble as he is at being a bandleader. Sean Jones was selected by Wynton Marsalis to be the Lead Trumpeter for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, a post he held from 2004 to 2010.

"A trumpeter who combines artistry and virtuosity, with a sound reminiscent of vintage Freddie Hubbard…"

— JAZZ TIMES

"The band blazed hard behind him, at a precarious tempo; when it was all over, the crowd seemed almost stunned into its applause."

— NEW YORK TIMES (Sean Jones - Live Performance Review)

"Sean Jones trumpets high-energy jazz"

— CHICAGO TRIBUNE

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter and Composer Sean Jones' artistic vision has always fully intertwined music and spirituality. Singing and performing as a child with the church choir in his hometown of Warren, Ohio, Sean switched from the drums to the trumpet at the age of 10.

In 2015, Jones was tapped to become a Member of the SFJAZZ Collective (Members have included 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Drummer Brian Blade; GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist Joe Lovano; 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer Gretchen Parlato; 10x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist Joshua Redman, among others). Since this time, Sean has managed to keep a core group of talented musicians together under his leadership forming the foundation for his groups that have produced and released eight recordings on the Mack Avenue Records, the latest being his acclaimed 2017 release Sean Jones: Live from the Jazz Bistro.

Jones has been prominently featured recording and/or performing with many major figures in jazz, including Illinois Jacquet, Jimmy Heath, Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves, Gerald Wilson and Marcus Miller. Sean was selected by Marcus Miller, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter for their Tribute to Miles Davis tour in 2011. Jones was also featured on the 2007 GRAMMY® Award-Winning album Turned to Blue by Nancy Wilson. He has also performed with the Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Youngstown Symphony Orchestras as well as Soulful Symphony in Baltimore and in a chamber group at the Salt Bay Chamber Festival.

Sean Jones is an internationally recognized educator. He is president of the Jazz Education Network and holds the Richard and Elizabeth Case Chair in Jazz Studies at The John Hopkins University's Peabody Institute in Baltimore. He is also the artistic Director for the NYO JAZZ Program of Carnegie Hall. Previously, he served as chair of the Brass Department at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Tickets for the SEAN JONES QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday April 2 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

