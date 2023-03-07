Vitech Solidifies Position as Industry Leader: Recognized as a Dominant Provider by Aite-Novarica Group for the Third Time

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced its recognition as a Dominant Provider of Life/Annuity/Benefits Policy Administration Systems in Aite-Novarica Group's 2023 vendor analysis report. This marks Vitech's third consecutive time being recognized in the category.

"We are thrilled to be named a Dominant Provider by Aite-Novarica in its 2023 Life/Annuity/Benefits Policy Administration Systems Report for the U.S," said Richard Hart, CEO. "To be recognized three times in a row is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our continued focus on building better user experiences for our customers by pairing our deep domain expertise with the latest advancements in technology."

Of the 21 policy administration system (PAS) solutions evaluated in the report, Vitech was one of five identified as a Dominant Provider, a category described by Aite-Novarica as vendors that have well-known solutions and strong market positions and momentum. Vitech serves the largest client base out of all the evaluated vendors, with 59 group benefits clients live on V3locity in the United States and Canada.

V3locity®, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform offers complementary applications for full life cycle business functionality and enterprise capabilities. Along with core administration and a revolutionary digital experience, V3locity enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. With a cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS, V3locity delivers unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

