Introducing Embody: The first period tracker to offer privacy by default with a 3-tiered approach

Ground-breaking app uses local storage, end-to-end encryption and open-source code to keep menstrual cycle data secure

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A global team of women led by former educator Anna Hall today announced the launch of Embody , a privacy-forward period tracker that uses cryptography to safeguard the most personal information menstruators possess.

No one should have to worry that their private health data will be sold, stolen, or misused.

"At Embody, we believe secure tools that help us understand our bodies are key to improving the lives of people who menstruate," said founder Hall.

One-third of U.S. women and some 50 million worldwide use apps to track their menstrual cycles for a range of reasons: from pregnancy planning and medical condition monitoring to preparing for new life phases such as menopause. However, worries about data safety in these widely-used tools have been growing since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion in 2022. Digital searches have been used as a basis for criminal charges in some U.S. states that have abortion bans in place.

The team behind Embody believes no one should have to worry that their private health data will be sold, stolen, or misused. The mobile app, whose waitlist opens for sign-up today ahead of full launch later this year, is engineered to keep user data private by default – without the need to opt in.

Embody, incubated by Thesis , is the first period tracker that ensures full data security, using a three-tiered approach:

Local storage: Personal data is stored locally on users' phones, not uploaded to the cloud or a centralized server. Embody won't share any user data with anyone, because it can't access it.

End-to-end encryption: A team of expert cryptographers is working to ensure user data is encrypted from the moment it is entered into the app.

Open-source code: Embody's source code is publicly available, so anyone can verify that it is delivering on its security promises.

About Anna Hall

Experienced educator Anna began Embody for a very personal reason: she was diagnosed in 2020 with a premenstrual disorder and relies on tracking to understand and manage her condition. She passionately believes all women and people with cycles should have the same right – without fear that a provider will sell, misuse or lose control of their personal information.

