B&H Farms, Chase Brannen and Ben Hillard Honored at Vidalia Onion Awards Banquet

VIDALIA, Ga., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Farms was named the 2022 "Grower of the Year" by the Vidalia Onion Committee during its 2022 awards banquet.

Vidalia Onion Committee (PRNewswire)

"We congratulate Chase and Ben of B&H Farms for this fantastic accomplishment," said Cliff Riner, Chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee. "The 2022 season was another great year for Vidalia onions and we're looking forward to a good harvest in the coming season."

A company created by two friends that share a love for farming, Ben Hilliard and Chase Brannen run B&H Farms, which currently grows about 300 acres of Vidalia onions. Their production also consists of watermelons, Angus-crossed cattle, and a rotation between peanuts and cotton. They additionally take part in fundraising initiatives run by Shriner Temples, Masonic Lodges, and 4-H groups around the nation.

B&H Farms is a pioneer in contemporary farming thanks to their commitment to quality and technology. They have tried to continually adapt new practices and technology into the operation, including investment in machinery, land purchases, and irrigation systems to continuously improve their functions. B&H is strongly committed to using new processes and technology to increase the quality of their products.

"We appreciate this honor so much. We've been working at this a long time, and it's great to have this accomplishment," Hilliard said. "You've been very generous and inviting in an industry that is not always inviting, and for that, we are grateful. Hopefully, we will have a great crop this year. We love what we do, and we will continue to do it. Thank you again!"

About the Vidalia® Onion Committee

Because Vidalia® onions are sweetly unique, farmers united to seek legal protection for their crop and its name. Federal Marketing Order No. 955 was established in 1989, to stipulate where the crop can be grown and help with research and promotion of Vidalia® onions. The Vidalia® Onion Committee administers FMO No.955 and authorizes production research, marketing research and development and marketing promotion programs. This federal program along with Georgia state laws that protect the Vidalia® trademark have provided a legal framework for the industry. So, you can try to grow a sweet onion elsewhere, but you cannot call it a "Vidalia®," unless it is from Georgia! For more information, visit VidaliaOnion.org.



Chelsea Blaxton

912-537-1918

cblaxton@vidaliaonion.org For more information contact:912-537-1918

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vidalia Onion Committee