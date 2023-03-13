M&A Litigation Expert George Hickey Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed George Hickey to its Chicago office as a Principal with the firm's M&A Litigation and Bankruptcy & Restructuring practices. Mr. Hickey provides valuation and damages analyses at all stages of corporate M&A litigations and commercial disputes.

"George is a welcome addition to Brattle's growing Chicago office and our firm more broadly," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "His wide breadth of expertise in M&A-related litigations, coupled with his strong project management skills and focus on collaboration, will further augment Brattle's capabilities in this area, and he will be a valuable asset to our clients."

Mr. Hickey has worked on litigations involving appraisal claims, material adverse change (MAC) and material adverse effect (MAE) claims, securities fraud damages, and breach of contract and fiduciary duty disputes. He has served as a testifying expert in matters in the Delaware Court of Chancery and US District Court for the Northern District of California and has supported other testifying experts and academics in several leading M&A jurisdictions and forums.

"I am thrilled to be joining the top-notch team of experts at The Brattle Group," said Mr. Hickey. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and providing services to help clients navigate the complex landscape of M&A and bankruptcy-related disputes."

Before joining Brattle, Mr. Hickey was a Senior Vice President at a litigation consulting firm. He previously founded and served as President of his own firm, which provided pre-litigation damages assessments and early-stage litigation consulting services. He has held several senior positions at other economic and litigation consulting firms.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

