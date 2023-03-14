Happsy Launches Major Spring Sale Discounts with 20% Off Sitewide

Big savings in sustainable organic mattress and sleep accessories, plus free shipping.

CLEVELAND, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting March 15th, Happsy , the certified organic bed-in-a-box company, is making the "Spring Sleeping" Season more affordable with 20% off all its organic mattresses and sleep accessories when using code SPRING20.

With this season's sale, customers of the innovative brand can invest in a bedroom refresh with Happsy's 100% GOTS certified organic mattresses, as well as their mattress foundation and all their sustainable sleep accessories. The Happsy mattress also comes with a 120-night, risk-free sleep trial, free shipping and free returns.

The online mattress brand offers the following certified organic sleep essentials:

Bed-in-box : Provides a better night's sleep thanks to its innovative technology, combined with natural materials designed to make a positive impact on the environment – Starting at $1,399.00



Organic Mattress Foundation: Made of sturdy pine wood from responsibly managed forests and premium organic cotton fabric, this foundation is perfect for kids' and adult mattresses – $299



Organic Mattress Topper : Is a healthier alternative to conventional foam brands, and can be used with any size mattress for added comfort, soothing pressure point relief and a plush, pillow-top feel – $249



Organic Latex Pillows : Designed with a soft organic latex core wrapped in an organic cotton fabric to deliver a feel-good place to rest your head – $59



Organic Mattress Pad: A certified organic cotton and a non-toxic waterproof barrier that keeps dust mites and other allergens out while protecting against spills and mishaps – $79



Organic Sheet Set: Soft, breathable organic cotton sheets made with a luxurious 300 thread count with no added dyes, a healthier choice than sheets made with synthetic or heavily processed fabric – Starting at $75

Happsy is an accessible solution for those transitioning to an organic lifestyle and looking to upgrade their current mattress or simply for those who want a higher-quality, more comfortable and convenient bed-in-a-box. They offer customers the highest quality of mattresses by selecting certified organic, sustainably harvested materials made without harsh chemicals, foams, flame retardants or adhesives.

As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, Happsy donates one percent (or more) of their annual gross mattress sales to approved environmental organizations. Also, Happsy is a member and supporter of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that pool resources to fund and advocate for protecting North America's wild places.

For more information on Happsy, visit www.happsy.com. For media inquiries, please contact Lisa Guay at lisa@adinnyc.com or 239.770.6505.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE®. Happsy mattresses are made in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE® without using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD® Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC® certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of 1% for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

