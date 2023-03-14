Visionary Cyber Security Entrepreneur and IT World Canada's "Top 20 Women in Cyber Security" Honouree Announces the Launch of New Book, The Human Fix to Human Risk

LAVAL, QC, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cyber security entrepreneur Lise Lapointe, founder and former CEO of Terranova Security (now part of Fortra), and one of Canada's top 20 women in the field of cyber security, is pleased to announce the launch of the new book The Human Fix to Human Risk: 5 Steps to Fostering a Culture of Cyber Security Awareness.

As remote work and new technologies have transformed the digital landscape, security risks have multiplied. Lapointe knows that effective cyber security strategy requires creating a culture of security awareness. No matter what industry you are in or what size your organization is, a comprehensive security awareness program is required to ensure everyone understands how to avoid risks.

In this revised, expanded edition of The Human Fix to Human Risk , Lapointe guides you through building a security awareness program customized to your needs. The easy-to-use Terranova Security Awareness 5-Step Framework leverages over two decades of industry experience to change behaviors and create a security-aware organizational culture.

"As the number of cyber attacks continues to rise worldwide, security departments face increased pressure," Lapointe said. "I wrote The Human Fix to Human Risk to give organizations the tools and structure they need to successfully instill strong security awareness programs using a proven framework and a people-centric approach."

The Human Fix to Human Risk released on March 14th and is available on Amazon and at other major retailers.

Visionary cyber security entrepreneur Lise Lapointe has dedicated her career to growing security-aware organizational cultures worldwide. Her former company, Terranova Security, spearheaded personalized, people-centric security awareness programs that reform risky human behaviors. A resident of Quebec, Lise has ranked among both IT World Canada's "Top 20 Women in Cyber Security" and WXN's "100 Most Powerful Women" entrepreneurs in Canada.

