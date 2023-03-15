HeadsUp Entertainment Targeted for Completion of Reverse Triangle Merger

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce that it has identified, and been identified by, an acquiring Company for the completion of the previously announced Reverse Triangle Merger and move to a high tier exchange.

The Company has been in a mandated quiet period under a series of NDA's to complete a number of corporate finance agreements to consolidate its assets along with a number of previously announced and upcoming new transactions.

HeadsUp's management is now tasked with completing 2 years of audited financial statements having recently gone through its January 31st year end and in addition will be preparing a Registration Statement to meet exchange requirements for the completion of the proposed transactions. This process will also provide the information required by the Alberta Securities Commission to request the removal of the Cease Trade Order in Canada with the submission of these items.

Through the process of completing the audits and Registration Statement, the Company will begin to outline details of multiple transactions including acquisitions, new strategic partnerships and new global product launches that until recently had been under strict non-disclosure commitments.

Management cannot yet publicly disclose the name of the targeted consolidation vehicle but will make all material disclosures required as it navigates through the corporate finance process, and as required by the various exchanges, through its filings.

New additions to the management team are also forthcoming which will clarify the scope of the enhanced business model in its multi pillared monetization plan for the gaming, lottery and media sectors.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.